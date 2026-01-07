Columbus Crew sign homegrown forward Chase Adams

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have signed forward Chase Adams to a homegrown contract, the club announced Wednesday. He is signed through the 2029 MLS season with an option for 2030.

The 17-year-old US youth international joined the Crew Academy in 2023 and debuted for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate the following year. He produced 20g/8a in 47 games across all competitions over the past two seasons for Columbus Crew 2.

Adams represented the United States at the 2025 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in November, making two appearances during the tournament. He was the top scorer of Concacaf U-17 World Cup qualifiers, finishing with 11 goals in two matches and earning Best XI honors.

Adams's homegrown deal was announced on the same day as academy defenders Quinton Elliot and Owen Presthus.

“Signing Chase, Quinton and Owen as homegrown players is a proud moment for our club and is a testament to the importance of the player pathway,” said Crew general manager Issa Tall. “Each of these young men has shown tremendous commitment, character and development within our academy, and they embody the values and identity we want to see in a Crew player.

"We are excited to continue supporting their growth and look forward to seeing them take the next steps in their professional journeys with our first team.”