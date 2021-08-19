Team of the Week presented by Audi: Late-game heroics, Golden Boot chase define Week 20

Right before Heineken Rivalry Week gets underway, some of the league’s biggest names produced to lead the Week 20 Team of the Week presented by Audi.

But the biggest result may belong to the Colorado Rapids, who earned a 2-1 win at the LA Galaxy, a result that could alter the Western Conference’s top-four picture. That puts Robin Fraser as head coach, while wingback/wide midfielder Braian Galvan created promising chances and continued his strong season since a mid-2020 arrival from Argentine side Club Atlético Colón.

More goalscorers pop up in midfield, where Tommy McNamara got the ball rolling on the New England Revolution’s 3-2 comeback win over D.C. United, which further extended their Supporters’ Shield lead. Meanwhile, Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco bent home (with the help of a deflection) the 1-0 decider against Toronto FC to continue his fine form since returning from representing Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics.