Recap: Austin FC 3, Portland Timbers 1

Austin got off to a quick start, with several early attempts on goal, and then benefitted from a pivotal movement in the seventh minute when Josecarlos Van Rankin caught Dominguez on the edge of the box with just enough force to send him down. After Video Review, the penalty was given, and Dominguez finished what he started, freezing Steve Clark with a penalty kick that went just inside the right post.

Then the hosts turned on the jets with two more goals in the next 19 minutes. Three minutes after Austin's opener, Nick Lima crossed in a ball that Fagundez found to his liking, heading it in emphatically to double the lead. Then, with Verde sending numbers forward in the 29th minute, Bill Tuiloma made a brave goalline clearance on Jon Gallagher's attempt, but Fagundez was there to collect the rebound and send an outlet pass to Driussi, who one-touched it into the net to make it a three-goal first half.

The Timbers put on Sebastian Blanco as a halftime sub, and he very nearly made an immediate impact, bending a point-blank shot into the side netting in the first minute after the restart. In the 55th minute, now getting more of the ball after, Portland finally got their opening goal on a Dairon Asprilla rocket from beyond the 18.

Difference makers for each side, Diego Valeri and Tomas Pochettino, both came into the game around the 75-minute mark, even as Austin's other subs were tipping in a more defensive direction. They both figured into an 84th-minute chance for Portland, when Pochettino committed a yellow-card foul on Blanco, allowing Valeri to set up for a free kick that went past his entire line of attackers.