Recap: New England Revolution 4, FC Cincinnati 1

Three first-half goals from the Supporters' Shield-leading New England Revolution saw them storm past FC Cincinnati 4-1 at Gillette Stadium on Saturday evening.

A first-half masterclass from Tajon Buchanan, who scored the opening goal and assisted on the second, helped lead the Revs to their fourth straight win while extending their unbeaten run to nine matches. Adam Buksa also scored a brace, while Emmanuel Boateng posted a goal and an assist himself.

Buchanan got things going in the 7th minute when he fired home from close range after pouncing on a rebound, while Boateng doubled their lead 14 minutes later. Buchanan sent the ball across the box after some nifty dribbling in the box and Boateng hit it first-time into the back of the net. Buksa found a third goal in the 33rd minute with a fantastic solo effort, passing home after initially tripping and falling onto the ground in the box.

Cincinnati received a glimmer of hope in the second half when record-signing Brenner slammed home his fifth goal of the season. The Brazilian forward caught the Revolution defense sleeping and slipped through to toe-poke past goalkeeper Matt Turner.