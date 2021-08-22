Recap: Colorado Rapids 2, Real Salt Lake 1

The Colorado Rapids won for a third straight game and kept their hopes alive of lifting this season's Rocky Mountain Cup, coming from behind to defeat rivals Real Salt Lake after a dramatic second half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

RSL looked to be heading for their second straight victory in this season's three-game series after a goal from Albert Rusnak early in the second half. But the high-flying Rapids quickly and decisively answered back with goals from Diego Rubio and Mark-Anthony Kaye to lift them above the LA Galaxy and into third place in the Western Conference.

The first chance of the match fell the way of the visiting Rapids, with Rubio side-footing over the bar after a clever cut back from Michael Barrios inside the first five minutes. But much of the rest of the opening period would be one-way traffic in favor of Real Salt Lake. And the best of the chances would fall the way of Rubio Rubin.

First, the seven-times capped USMNT international failed to hit the target when unmarked in the center of the six-yard box after Anderson Julio laid the ball on a plate for him with a low cross. In the 34th minute, Rubio looked to have his goal after he bundled the ball in from close range when Zac MacMath parried an effort from Justen Glad into his path following a free kick. Video Review would deny him, though, with Glad found to be fractionally offside on the initial free kick. Completing the trifecta, in the opening minutes of the second half, Rubio then somehow failed to make contact with the goal at his mercy with another low cross from the right. But RSL would not have to wait much longer for a deserved opening goal. Again the danger came from the right, this time with Aaron Herrera pulling the back for Rusnak to drill the ball into the net with authority from 14 yards out.