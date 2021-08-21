Recap: LA Galaxy 1, San Jose Earthquakes 2

A second-half thriller between the LA Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes saw the visitors begin Heineken Rivalry Week with a 2-1 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park in Friday evening's California Clasico.

The Earthquakes now have three wins in their past six games, while also moving to 10 matches unbeaten. For the Galaxy, it's two straight losses at home within a four-day span, which could push them out of the Western Conference's top three spots by the end of Week 21.

First-half heroics from Jonathan Bond stole the show early on, with the Galaxy goalkeeper making a pair of immaculate saves to deny Jeremy Ebobisse right before the halftime whistle to keep things scoreless. Bond's heroics continued into the second half, making another stunning double-save on Ebobisse and then San Jose defender Tanner Beason.

Then Ebobisse's header in the 52nd minute marked the opener and his first with the club since being acquired via a trade with the Portland Timbers. And the game-winner arrived through Javier "Chofis" Lopez in the 71st minute after some nifty dribbling along the endline. Galaxy left back Niko Hamalainen was at fault for an own goal after Lopez danced in the box, only for his cross to ricochet past Bond.

The Galaxy clawed back into the match in the 65th minute, leveling at 1-1 through Victor Vazquez. The second-half substitute scored an Olimpico straight from the corner flag, evading San Jose defenders at the near post and scrambling past goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski.