Recap: Orlando City SC 1, Chicago Fire FC 0

A perfectly placed finish from Benji Michel was enough for Orlando City SC to earn a 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC on Saturday night at Exploria Stadium.

The Lions put in another strong home showing, coming close on multiple occasions before Michel finally found the net early in the 52nd minute

With a lengthy list of injured attackers, Tesho Akindele stepped up once again. In addition to creating several chances of his own, the Canadian played a crucial role in the goal. Akindele took advantage of a moment of inattentiveness from Mauricio Pineda, taking the ball from the defender deep in Chicago territory before finding Michel, who buried a low drive in the bottom corner.

The goal was a long time coming for Orlando, who created the bulk of the chances in the first half. Silvester van der Water struck the post in the 11th minute with a curling effort, while Akindele was dragged down on a breakaway that went to video review for a potential red card, but was ultimately not given.

Chicago mounted pressure on Orlando after the goal, but were denied by a stellar Mason Stajduhar save. Filling in for the injured Pedro Gallese, the young ‘keeper put in a massive performance, making five saves on the night. Stajduhar withstood a stoppage-time onslaught from the Fire, called into action three times in the dying minutes.