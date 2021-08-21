Recap: Minnesota United FC 0, Sporting Kansas City 0

The match’s big talking point came in the 21st minute when Remi Walter was sent off for a late challenge on Emanuel Reynoso. The Loons’ playmaker was the first to a loose ball following a Sporting attacking corner kick and Walter left his foot in, leading referee Marcus de Oliveira to flash a straight red card, a decision upheld following Video Review.

The “Nicest Rivalry in Sports” wasn’t so nice in a feisty first half that saw Walter and Johnny Russell both hammer Reynoso, Alan Pulido hauled down by Bakaye Dibassy and Khiry Shelton and Michael Boxall exchange shoves in one altercation.

The Loons came out of the break the aggressors and were unlucky not to take the lead three minutes in when Reynoso beat Tim Melia, but hammered a low shot off the near post.

Four minutes later, Melia did well to come off his line and challenge Adrien Hunou, who was played in by Reynoso.

Fresh off the substitute’s bench, Daniel Salloi nearly set up the first goal, serving to an open Shelton who fired wide before colliding with Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

A few minutes later, Melia made a double save, stopping Hassani Dotson and then Hunou's rebound. And in the 78th minute, Melia came up big again to deny a breaking Juan Agudelo, who almost capitalized on an SKC defensive miscue.

Boxall nearly earned hero status when the ball fell to his feet in the waning moments off an attacking corner kick, but the center back's shot was off the mark.