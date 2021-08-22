Recap: DC United 1, Atlanta United 2

Marcelino Moreno bagged the winning goal with less than 10 minutes remaining, as Atlanta United defeated D.C. United 2-1 at Audi Field on Saturday evening.

Atlanta continued their climb up the standings by winning their fourth straight match. D.C. United have now dropped three in a row.

Atlanta opened the scoring in the 25th minute through Josef Martinez, who took a perfect ball from Moreno and slipped it past Jon Kempin for his fourth goal in five matches. Martinez appeared to combine with Luiz Araujo after the half-hour mark for the second goal of the match but was ruled offside in the buildup.

D.C. United looked the better side coming out of the locker room, and they were eventually rewarded in the 54th minute when Yordy Reyna fired home a soaring free kick from well beyond the left side of the box to make it a 1-1 contest. It would have been a 2-1 D.C. lead at the hour mark if Edison Flores' header hadn't hit off the leg of Guzan.

Both teams exchanged near misses with just over 10 minutes remaining, as both Ola Kamara and Martinez saw opportunities to put their respective clubs ahead on the scoreboard come to nothing. But Atlanta pulled ahead in the 82nd minute when a low, driven effort by Moreno wasn't dealt with by Kempin and staked the visitors to a 2-1 lead.