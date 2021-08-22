Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps 2, LAFC 1

Gauld's goal gave the Whitecaps their first win at BC Place with fans in attendance in over 539 days. The Scottish international came off the bench for the fourth straight game, scoring his first as a Whitecap and shoving a dagger into the hearts of LAFC. With the win, the Whitecaps are now just three points outside of the MLS Western Conference playoff places and improve their unbeaten run to eight matches.

LAFC's Diego Rossi put the away side up 1-0 from the penalty spot right before the halftime break. The Uruguayan was brought down on the edge of the box and after a Video Review, referee Alex Chilowicz pointed to the spot, much to the dismay of the home fans, who felt it was a soft foul. Earlier in the first half, though, LAFC suffered a blow when Carlos Vela was forced to leave the pitch with an apparent injury.

In an attempt to change the course of the match at halftime, Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos brought on Gauld, whose introduction immediately changed things for the hosts. Just two minutes in, Gauld found himself threatening inside the LAFC box.

The Whitecaps soon got themselves an equalizing goal through striker Brian White in the 60th minute, with his effort going in off the crossbar. it initially appeared that the ball had not crossed the line, so Gauld pounced on the rebound to make sure, but after a Video Review, the goal was given to White for the initial strike.