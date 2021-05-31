Team of the Week presented by Audi: Eastern Conference sides, goalkeeping shine bright in Week 7

The Team of the Week presented by Audi is seldom led by a goalkeeper, but the LA Galaxy ’s Jonathan Bond was that impressive in Week 7 during a 1-0 Cali Classico win over the San Jose Earthquakes .

Bond made 12 saves to give the Galaxy three points heading into the June international break, continuing his early success after joining from then-Premier League side West Bromwich Albion. He's logged a league-leading 40 saves, helping LA challenge for the Western Conference’s top spot.

There’s a strong New York City FC presence, with Ronny Deila earning head coach honors after a 2-1 win at LAFC. He brought on four players in one substitution window, sparking a come-from-behind victory that involved a late Ismael Tajouri-Shradi game-winner after the Cityzens were reduced to 10 men. Tajouri-Shradi appears on the bench, while attacking midfielder Jesus Medina starts after scoring a beautiful left-footed curler and whipping in the decisive corner kick on their 90th-minute clincher.

Another highlight is D.C. United’s 3-0 win at Inter Miami CF, the club’s best result yet under first-year head coach Hernan Losada. US men’s national team attacker Paul Arriola was instrumental with 1g/1a, rounding into form after recovering from an injury suffered while on loan at Swansea City. Ola Kamara (two goals) also earned a bench spot.

The Philadelphia Union had two Team of the Week representatives following their 3-0 Sunday romp past the Portland Timbers. As part of their set-piece clinic, forward Kacper Przybylko had 1g/1a and center back Jack Elliott opened his 2021 goalscoring account while anchoring their third straight shutout.