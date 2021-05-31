Team of the Week presented by Audi: Eastern Conference sides, goalkeeping shine bright in Week 7

The Team of the Week presented by Audi is seldom led by a goalkeeper, but the LA Galaxy’s Jonathan Bond was that impressive in Week 7 during a 1-0 Cali Classico win over the San Jose Earthquakes.
Bond made 12 saves to give the Galaxy three points heading into the June international break, continuing his early success after joining from then-Premier League side West Bromwich Albion. He's logged a league-leading 40 saves, helping LA challenge for the Western Conference’s top spot.
There’s a strong New York City FC presence, with Ronny Deila earning head coach honors after a 2-1 win at LAFC. He brought on four players in one substitution window, sparking a come-from-behind victory that involved a late Ismael Tajouri-Shradi game-winner after the Cityzens were reduced to 10 men. Tajouri-Shradi appears on the bench, while attacking midfielder Jesus Medina starts after scoring a beautiful left-footed curler and whipping in the decisive corner kick on their 90th-minute clincher.
Another highlight is D.C. United’s 3-0 win at Inter Miami CF, the club’s best result yet under first-year head coach Hernan Losada. US men’s national team attacker Paul Arriola was instrumental with 1g/1a, rounding into form after recovering from an injury suffered while on loan at Swansea City. Ola Kamara (two goals) also earned a bench spot.
The Philadelphia Union had two Team of the Week representatives following their 3-0 Sunday romp past the Portland Timbers. As part of their set-piece clinic, forward Kacper Przybylko had 1g/1a and center back Jack Elliott opened his 2021 goalscoring account while anchoring their third straight shutout.
The backline includes Pedro Santos, who recorded two assists while deputizing at left back during the Columbus Crew’s 2-1 win over Toronto FC. At right back, Keegan Rosenberry scored in the Colorado Rapids’ 3-0 victory against FC Dallas as they further surge up the Western Conference standings.
In midfield, Cristian Casseres Jr. (New York Red Bulls) and Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City) both netted jaw-dropping free kicks to supplement all-around strong games. Carles Gil dished out his league-leading fifth assist and generated 10 chances in a 1-0 win at FC Cincinnati to keep the New England Revolution atop the Eastern Conference table.
Last, but certainly not least, midfielder Hany Mukhtar helped Nashville SC stun Atlanta United with two late goals in a 2-2 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With Mukhtar providing a spark, Nashville remained undefeated.
Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Jonathan Bond (LA) – Pedro Santos (CLB), Jack Elliott (PHI), Keegan Rosenberry (COL) – Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Cristian Casseres Jr. (RBNY), Gianluca Busio (SKC), Carles Gil (NE) – Paul Arriola (DC), Kacper Przybylko (PHI), Jesus Medina (NYC)
Coach: Ronny Deila (NYC)
Bench: Clement Diop (MTL), Matt Besler (ATX), Aaron Herrera (RSL), Cole Bassett (COL), Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (NYC), Mason Toye (MTL), Ola Kamara (DC)
The Team of the Week presented by Audi is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.