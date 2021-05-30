Recap: Inter Miami 0, DC United 3

Ola Kamara pounced for a brace, Paul Arriola scored and had an assist and D.C. United spoiled Inter Miami's full-capacity home opening with a thoroughly deserved 3-0 victory on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium.
It was Kamara's first brace and Arriola's first goal since Aug. 31 of 2019, when the duo combined to lift the Black-and-Red to a win by the same score at Montreal.
United may have scored on their only three efforts on target, but they also held Miami to three of their own, all coming after the hosts were down multiple goals.
Bill Hamid saved them all in his season debut after beginning the campaign recovering from a calf strain.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Inter Miami fans will hope there aren't weeks much worse than this one. Their heaviest loss of the season comes just over 24 hours after the league announced sanctions against the club for roster violations incurred during the 2020 campaign. As for D.C., this result has been coming after tough-luck defeats at home to Orlando and Philadelphia.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: United may not have needed it, but their third goal was an encapsulation of the night, with Arriola and Kamara working a pin-point connection to get the better of a Miami defense that was a step slow all evening.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Paul Arriola. Miami didn't have much of an answer for the American international, who was the impetus for many of D.C.'s most dangerous opportunities. He might have had another assist or with better finishing from his colleagues.
Up Next
- D.C. United vs. Inter Miami: Saturday, June 19 (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)