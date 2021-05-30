Recap: Inter Miami 0, DC United 3

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Ola Kamara pounced for a brace, Paul Arriola scored and had an assist and D.C. United spoiled Inter Miami's full-capacity home opening with a thoroughly deserved 3-0 victory on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

It was Kamara's first brace and Arriola's first goal since Aug. 31 of 2019, when the duo combined to lift the Black-and-Red to a win by the same score at Montreal.

United may have scored on their only three efforts on target, but they also held Miami to three of their own, all coming after the hosts were down multiple goals.

Bill Hamid saved them all in his season debut after beginning the campaign recovering from a calf strain.

Advertising

Goals

  • 15' - D.C. - Ola Kamara | WATCH
  • 21' - D.C. - Paul Arriola | WATCH
  • 71' - D.C. - Ola Kamara | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Inter Miami fans will hope there aren't weeks much worse than this one. Their heaviest loss of the season comes just over 24 hours after the league announced sanctions against the club for roster violations incurred during the 2020 campaign. As for D.C., this result has been coming after tough-luck defeats at home to Orlando and Philadelphia.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: United may not have needed it, but their third goal was an encapsulation of the night, with Arriola and Kamara working a pin-point connection to get the better of a Miami defense that was a step slow all evening.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Paul Arriola. Miami didn't have much of an answer for the American international, who was the impetus for many of D.C.'s most dangerous opportunities. He might have had another assist or with better finishing from his colleagues.

Advertising

Up Next

  • D.C. United vs. Inter Miami: Saturday, June 19 (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)
D.C. United Inter Miami CF

Advertising

Related Stories

Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 7's action
MLS Fantasy Week 7 Positional Rankings
MLS projected lineups - Week 7

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 7's action
Voices: Steve Zakuani

Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 7's action
Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota United 1

Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota United 1
Recap: Colorado Rapids 3, FC Dallas 0

Recap: Colorado Rapids 3, FC Dallas 0
LA Galaxy hail 'keeper Jonathan Bond after another monster effort in win over Quakes

LA Galaxy hail 'keeper Jonathan Bond after another monster effort in win over Quakes
Real Salt Lake sign forward Jonathan "Jony" Menendez from Club Atletico Independiente
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign forward Jonathan "Jony" Menendez from Club Atletico Independiente
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 3, Houston Dynamo FC 2

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 3, Houston Dynamo FC 2
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from RSL vs. MIN | May 29, 2021
15:02

Watch MLS in 15 from RSL vs. MIN | May 29, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United FC | May 29, 2021
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United FC | May 29, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas | May 29, 2021
4:09

HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas | May 29, 2021
GOAL: Niko Hansen, Minnesota United FC - 78th minute
0:44

GOAL: Niko Hansen, Minnesota United FC - 78th minute
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.