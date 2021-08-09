Team of the Week presented by Audi: Atlanta, Portland & San Jose turn heads in Week 18

Atlanta United emerged from their 12-game winless streak, the Portland Timbers got a much-needed victory and the San Jose Earthquakes stayed in solid form, helping all three clubs headline the Week 18 Team of the Week presented by Audi.

Atlanta handed the Columbus Crew their second straight defeat at Lower.com Field, with midfielder Ezequiel Barco scoring twice in the 3-2 win. Rob Valentino notched his first victory in the process, resulting in the interim head coach leading the 3-4-3 formation.

Portland held on for a 3-2 win versus Real Salt Lake at Providence Park, with forward Dairon Asprilla continuing his career-best season with one goal and one assist. Aljaz Ivacic, filling in for injured goalkeeper Steve Clark, made seven stops in a match that had big Western Conference playoff implications.

San Jose swept aside LAFC 2-1 at PayPal Park, with winger Cristian Espinoza assisting on both first-half goals. Center back Nathan nodded home his second MLS goal, plus provided lockdown defense to keep the Black & Gold relatively quiet.