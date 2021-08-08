Recap: Portland Timbers 3, Real Salt Lake 2

The Portland Timbers got a much-needed three points on Saturday night at Providence Park, riding a pair of first-half goals from Dairon Asprilla and Yimmi Chara , plus a second-half insurance tally from Felipe Mora , to a 3-2 victory over Real Salt Lake .

Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach each scored for RSL to give the visitors a fighting chance at taking a result, but Mora's spinning finish just past the hour-mark stood as the decisive finish.

Portland jumped on top with two goals in the opening half-hour, first from a 10th-minute penalty kick that was converted by Asprilla. The spot-kick was awarded following Video Review, as referee Rosendo Mendoza ruled that RSL defender Toni Datkovic committed a handball in his own area. Yimmi Chara then doubled the lead just shy of the 30-minute mark, finishing off a gorgeous sequence with a curling strike off a backheel set-up from Asprilla.

RSL pulled one back before halftime, courtesy of a clinical finish from Rusnak. The Slovakian midfielder beat Timbers' goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic with a low ball that he drove home to the near post, drawing the visitors within 2-1 at intermission.

Portland added a third, however, as Mora got on the scoresheet in the 62nd minute in spectacular fashion. Second-half substitute Sebastian Blanco was the catalyst, sending a ball over the top that found Mora entirely unmarked in front of goal. The Chilean forward took it down with one touch, pulled a nifty spin move, then fired to the far post to restore the two-goal advantage.