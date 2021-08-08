Recap: FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 0

In the first Copa Tejas matchup between what will certainly be keen rivals, FC Dallas got second-half goals from Ryan Hollingshead and Jesus Ferreira to beat Austin FC 2-0 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night, extending their unbeaten streak to four games.

Austin deployed a rotated starting XI that left some of their top performers on the bench, but they still came tantalizingly close to scoring in the 7th minute, as they did in their first Copa Tejas match on Wednesday against Houston Dynamo FC. Jimmy Maurer got a glove to a Manny Perez shot that nearly crossed him up, then parried a Diego Fagundez free kick less than two minutes later to get some highlight-reel saves in his archive. Toward the end of the first half, the crossbar bailed out Maurer on another Fagundez free kick that hit the FCD wall on its way to danger.

FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi began to make his presence known as the first half continued, with a 25th-minute shot in front of goal that went too high, and a 33rd-minute run that forced Matt Besler into a headed clearance.

But the second half started FCD's way, as Jader Obrian and Bryan Acosta came on for the restart, followed shortly by a 50th-minute opportunity when Szabolcs Schon sent a pass toward an onrushing Hollingshead, who fired from just outside the 18 to beat an outstretched Brad Stuver. Then Austin made a highly-anticipated sub when new designated player Sebastian Driussi made his debut, alongside fellow DPs Tomas Pochettino and Cecilio Dominguez, as part of an unusual quadruple change.

That didn't deter FCD, though, as Schon got his second assist of the night in the 63rd minute, drifting to the flank and finding Ferreira at the PK spot to double the lead.