Recap: New England Revolution 2, Philadelphia Union 1

First-half goals from Matt Polster and Gustavo Bou were enough to pace the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Making his first MLS start, Paxten Aaronson scored his first league goal to draw the Union level following early Polster's opener, but Bou's spot-kick minutes before halftime would ultimately stand as the difference and deliver the Eastern Conference leaders all three points.

The Union had a couple of good early looks shortly after kickoff, first off a breakaway opportunity from Sergio Santos that was denied by a kick-save from Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner. Jack Elliott then put the ensuing corner kick on target, but had it cleared off the line.

New England would make Philadelphia pay for those missed opportunities shortly thereafter. It was Polster who did the honors right on 10 minutes, capping off some nifty 1-2 combination play with Tommy McNamara with an unstoppable finish to the far post.

But Aaronson would pull the Union level with a highlight-reel strike for his first MLS goal. The 17-year-old homegrown got the equalizer with a scorching finish into the top corner that he put past Turner after collecting a feed from Jakob Glesnes near the top of the area.

The 1-1 scoreline would be short-lived, however, as the Revs retook the lead just nine minutes later after Tajon Buchanan drew a foul in the box on Leon Flach, drawing a penalty-kick call from referee Armando Villarreal. Bou had his initial shot from the spot saved by Andre Blake but pounced on the rebound and slotted it home.

The Union had a golden look at another leveler in the 56th minute, when Glesnes made a stellar individual run from his own end all the way to Revs area, where he laid the ball off to Quinn Sullivan for a one-on-one against Turner. But Sullivan was thwarted by another diving save from Turner and Kai Wagner saw his rebound attempt sail over the crossbar. Wagner had one more last-gasp attempt at salvaging a point for Philadelphia, but the left back smashed a first-time shot off a cross from Alejandro Bedoya off the post in second-half stoppage time.