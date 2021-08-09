Recap: Chicago Fire FC 2, New York Red Bulls 1

In his first start in more than a month, Luka Stojanovic struck for a brace inside the opening 10 minutes to lead Chicago Fire FC to a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls at Soldier Field on Sunday evening.

Stojanovic opened his account less than two minutes after kickoff, receiving a pass from Chinonso Offor and ripping a blast from 20 yards out to give the Fire a 1-0 lead.

Six minutes later, the Serbian volleyed home at the back post from the edge of the six-yard box for his first MLS brace. The unmarked Stojanovic received the ball off Amro Tarek’s head following a long throw-in by Carlos Teran.

In an indication of their struggles, Red Bulls boss Gerhard Struber made a tactical substitution inside the opening 20 minutes, subbing off Cristian Casseres in favor of Andrew Gutman.

Chicago were inches away from tacking on a third goal at the hour mark, but Fabian Herbers chipped off the crossbar in transition.

Four minutes later, Teran came up with the goal-saving block after Patryk Klimala cut the ball back to his left foot for an open shot in the box.