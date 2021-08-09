Recap: Chicago Fire FC 2, New York Red Bulls 1

In his first start in more than a month, Luka Stojanovic struck for a brace inside the opening 10 minutes to lead Chicago Fire FC to a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls at Soldier Field on Sunday evening.
Stojanovic opened his account less than two minutes after kickoff, receiving a pass from Chinonso Offor and ripping a blast from 20 yards out to give the Fire a 1-0 lead.
Six minutes later, the Serbian volleyed home at the back post from the edge of the six-yard box for his first MLS brace. The unmarked Stojanovic received the ball off Amro Tarek’s head following a long throw-in by Carlos Teran.
In an indication of their struggles, Red Bulls boss Gerhard Struber made a tactical substitution inside the opening 20 minutes, subbing off Cristian Casseres in favor of Andrew Gutman.
Chicago were inches away from tacking on a third goal at the hour mark, but Fabian Herbers chipped off the crossbar in transition.
Four minutes later, Teran came up with the goal-saving block after Patryk Klimala cut the ball back to his left foot for an open shot in the box.
The Red Bulls pressed to make the game interesting and pull within a goal late, but that goal didn't come until deep into stoppage time when Tom Barlow tapped in the rebound after Bobby Shuttleworth spilled Tom Edwards' free kick directly into his path.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Fire snapped a five-match winless streak, but they’re also unbeaten in their last three after draws against the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC after claiming their fourth victory of the season. For the Red Bulls, this has to be the low point of a disappointing season to date. Their winless streak stretches to six matches and a run of 11 consecutive years in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs could be in jeopardy.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Stojanovic’s second goal was a microcosm of the entire match. He caps a terrific opening 10 minutes with a brace with a well-struck volley, but does so because Casseres leaves him wide open at the back post.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: After scoring his first MLS brace in his first start since June 26, Stojanovic gets the plaudits. An honorable mention goes to Teran, who set up the Fire’s second goal with a long throw and sacrificed his body with a key block of a possible Red Bulls goal before being stretchered off moments later.
Next Up
- CHI: Sunday, August 15 vs. Columbus Crew | 6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | MLS regular season
- RBNY: Saturday, August 14 at CF Montréal | 8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | MLS regular season