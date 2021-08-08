Recap: Toronto FC 2, NYCFC 2

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Richie Laryea and Alejandro Pozuelo scored early after halftime as Toronto FC responded to interim manager Javier Perez's daring double-substitution and rallied to a 2-2 draw against New York City FC on Saturday night at BMO Field.

Toronto's early second-half surge came after Perez removed both Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley at halftime following a first half dominated by the visitors.

Bradley's exit marked the first time the TFC captain had failed to complete 90 minutes in a start since July of 2018.

City's new arrival Santiago Rodriguez opened the scoring with his second goal in as many appearances, and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi added an early second for the visitors, who extended their unbeaten run to five matches.

Toronto had the better chances to win it late, the best coming when Sean Johnson somehow denied Nick DeLeon's first-time redirection from close range.

But the Reds settled for a fourth consecutive draw in as many home matches since Perez relieved former manager Chris Armas.

Goals

  • 12' - NYC - Santiago Rodriguez | WATCH
  • 21' - NYC - Ismael Tajouri-Shradi | WATCH
  • 49' - TOR - Richie Laryea | WATCH
  • 55' - TOR - Alejandro Pozuelo | WATCH

Up Next

  • TOR: Saturday, Aug. 14 vs. New England Revolution | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • NYC: Wednesday, Aug. 11 vs. Pumas UNAM | 8 pm ET (TUDN, ESPN+) | Leagues Cup Quarterfinals
