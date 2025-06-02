Team of the Matchday: Cuypers carries Chicago, Joveljić sparks Sporting KC

Team highlights

Lionel Messi couldn't be stopped in a heavyweight Eastern Conference clash at Chase Stadium, as the Herons’ captain delivered two goals and three assists to pilot Inter Miami CF’s 5-1 rout of the Columbus Crew at Javier Mascherano’s direction. Messi is just the third player in MLS history to notch 2g/3a in a single match and the second to record at least five goal contributions on two occasions.