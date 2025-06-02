Team of the Matchday: Cuypers carries Chicago, Joveljić sparks Sporting KC

With the halfway point of the 2025 MLS season coming into view, individual firepower landed stars on the Matchday 17 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: John Pulskamp (SKC) - Peyton Miller (NE), Alexander Hack (RBNY), Ilay Feingold (NE) - Hannes Wolf (NYC), Gabriel Pirani (DC), Eduard Löwen (STL), Lionel Messi (MIA) - Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Dejan Joveljić (SKC), Tani Oluwaseyi (MIN)
Coach: Javier Mascherano (MIA)
Bench: David Bingham (CLT), Conner Antley (DC), Lucas Sanabria (LA), Luca de la Torre (SD), Keaton Parks (NYC), Robin Lod (MIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Cameron Harper (RBNY), Sam Surridge (NSH)
Team highlights
Lionel Messi couldn't be stopped in a heavyweight Eastern Conference clash at Chase Stadium, as the Herons’ captain delivered two goals and three assists to pilot Inter Miami CF’s 5-1 rout of the Columbus Crew at Javier Mascherano’s direction. Messi is just the third player in MLS history to notch 2g/3a in a single match and the second to record at least five goal contributions on two occasions.
Across the front line, TotM strikers bagged braces to secure away victories for their clubs. Tani Oluwaseyi netted twice to push Minnesota United FC past Seattle Sounders FC, 3-2, while Hugo Cuypers matched his 2024 tally halfway through 2025 (10 goals) for Chicago Fire FC with his double to down Orlando City, 3-1.
By the same scoreline, Dejan Joveljić completed his brace with an acrobatic finish while goalkeeper John Pulskamp stood up strong between the pipes, delivering eight saves to clinch Sporting Kansas City's 3-1 victory at Houston Dynamo FC.
Hannes Wolf also hit the back of the net twice for New York City FC at Nashville SC, erasing a two-goal deficit to ensure a point via a 2-2 draw.
Meanwhile, St. Louis CITY SC won in their first game of the post-Olof Mellberg era as Eduard Löwen provided a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes. D.C. United midfielder Gabriel Pirani stayed red-hot, also tallying 1g/1a in a 2-1 win at FC Cincinnati.
Defenders did it all for the New England Revolution at CF Montréal, as Peyton Miller (1g/1a) and Ilay Feingold (2g/1a) assisted each other while securing a clean sheet en route to a 3-0 win. In the process, Feingold became the third-youngest player in club history to record three goal contributions in a match.
Finally, Alexander Hack played a line-breaking assist from within his own half to help lock down the New York Red Bulls' 2-0 victory over Atlanta United at Sports Illustrated Stadium.