Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, Nashville SC 1

Gonzalo Higuain scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season on the hour mark to level the match that would see Miami set a modest club record by extending their unbeaten run to four matches.

Miami had the better of play late and were rewarded when — following a drop ball restart — the older Higuain brother's early cross from the right met Vassilev in stride for a powerful header that left Willis no chance.

Nashville took the lead three minutes after halftime through CJ Sapong's sixth goal of the season on a corner kick header.

Substitute Jhonder Cadiz missed a wonderful chance to give the visitors the lead again on 90 minutes, flashing Ake Loba's cross wide of the left post after Loba's hustle created the opportunity.