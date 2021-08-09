Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, Nashville SC 1

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Indiana Vassilev headed Federico Higuain's inch-perfect cross past Joe Willis in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time and Inter Miami CF rallied to a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC on Sunday evening at DRV PNK Stadium.

Gonzalo Higuain scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season on the hour mark to level the match that would see Miami set a modest club record by extending their unbeaten run to four matches.

Miami had the better of play late and were rewarded when — following a drop ball restart — the older Higuain brother's early cross from the right met Vassilev in stride for a powerful header that left Willis no chance.

Nashville took the lead three minutes after halftime through CJ Sapong's sixth goal of the season on a corner kick header.

Substitute Jhonder Cadiz missed a wonderful chance to give the visitors the lead again on 90 minutes, flashing Ake Loba's cross wide of the left post after Loba's hustle created the opportunity.

Nashville paid for that miss as Miami snapped their nine-match unbeaten run in the dying moments.

  • 48' - NSH - CJ Sapong | WATCH
  • 60' - MIA - Gonzalo Higuain | WATCH
  • 90'+5' - MIA - Indiana Vassilev | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: After Miami leveled through Gonzalo Higuain and grabbed firmer hold of the match, this began looking like the kind of game they needed to win if the MLS Cup Playoffs are to remain a possibility. The hosts held about 60% of the possession and let 15-8 in shots, 9-2 in efforts on target in 1.4 to 0.6 in expected goals.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: As famed analyst Ray Hudson pointed out on Miami's TV broadcast, Gonzalo Higuain's pass striking referee Nima Saghafi appeared to ruin a potential attacking opportunity. Instead, the restart led to one of the most important goals in the club's history.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Indiana Vassilev. The goal was enormous for a team that is still eight points beneath the Eastern Conference playoff line despite their recent good form. But it was also the entrance of Vassilev and Shea at opposite fullback positions 10 minutes after halftime that began to turn the match decidedly in Miami's favor.

Up Next

  • MIA: Saturday, August 14 at New York City FC (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • NSH: Sunday, August 15 vs D.C. United (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
Inter Miami CF Nashville SC

