Team of the Matchday: Atlanta United & Philadelphia Union boosted by late-game drama

Midweek MLS delivered stoppage-time goals and clutch comebacks, earning players a spot on the Matchday 16 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Alexey Miranchuk followed up his early goal with a pair of helpers, helping usher Atlanta United past southern rivals Orlando City in a stunning 3-2 comeback win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kai Wagner generated heroics north of the border, assisting Nathan Harriel’s 86th-minute equalizer before scoring the game-winner in stoppage time to beat Toronto FC, 2-1, and send the Philadelphia Union back atop the Supporters’ Shield race.

Inter Miami CF's superstars shone bright, as Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez each tallied 2g/1a during a much-needed 4-2 victory against CF Montréal. Messi became the first player in club history to record 50 regular-season goal contributions, reaching the milestone in just 37 matches.