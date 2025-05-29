Team of the Matchday: Atlanta United & Philadelphia Union boosted by late-game drama

Midweek MLS delivered stoppage-time goals and clutch comebacks, earning players a spot on the Matchday 16 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Stefan Frei (SEA) - Jimer Fory (POR), Nathan Harriel (PHI), Kai Wagner (PHI) - Lionel Messi (MIA), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Antony (POR) - Gabriel Segal (HOU), Luis Suárez (MIA), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY)
Coach: Ben Olsen (HOU)
Bench: Earl Edwards Jr. (SJ), Sebastien Ibeagha (DAL), Femi Awodesu (HOU), Bartosz Slisz (ATL), David Da Costa (POR), Gabriel Pirani (DC), Jesús Ferreira (SEA), Sam Surridge (NSH), Diego Rubio (ATX)
Team highlights
Alexey Miranchuk followed up his early goal with a pair of helpers, helping usher Atlanta United past southern rivals Orlando City in a stunning 3-2 comeback win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Kai Wagner generated heroics north of the border, assisting Nathan Harriel’s 86th-minute equalizer before scoring the game-winner in stoppage time to beat Toronto FC, 2-1, and send the Philadelphia Union back atop the Supporters’ Shield race.
Inter Miami CF's superstars shone bright, as Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez each tallied 2g/1a during a much-needed 4-2 victory against CF Montréal. Messi became the first player in club history to record 50 regular-season goal contributions, reaching the milestone in just 37 matches.
More history was made in the Bronx, where head coach Ben Olsen led Houston Dynamo FC to a momentous first road win over either New York team, 3-0 at New York City FC, as Gabriel Segal scored a brace against his former club.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting matched that tally with two penalty goals in the New York Red Bulls' convincing 4-2 home win against Charlotte FC, while Hany Mukhtar’s late goal helped Nashville SC snag a 2-2 draw at the Columbus Crew.
In the Pacific Northwest, Antony’s equalizer on the counterattack sparked a 2-1 comeback win for the Portland Timbers over the Colorado Rapids as Jimer Fory battled tirelessly on the defensive end.
Finally, Seattle Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei showed age is just a number with seven saves to secure a 1-0 win over expansion side San Diego FC.