Recap: DC United 2, CF Montréal 1

Ola Kamara curled in an exceptional, right-footed finish nine minutes after halftime for his team-leading 10th goal to lift D.C. United to a 2-1 victory over CF Montréal on Sunday night at Audi Field.

Kamara became the fifth player to reach 10 goals in 2021 in an increasingly crowded race for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi. He also helped D.C. record consecutive victories for the second time this season and maintain their hold on sixth place in the Eastern Conference..

Five minutes before the break, Andy Najar pulled D.C. level on a header of Julian Gressel's out-swinging free kick. It was the Honduran's first goal since his return to the club where he turned pro to start this season.

Zachary Brault-Guillard opened the scoring with his second career MLS goal, on what appeared to be a cross-turned-shot that froze D.C. 'keeper Jon Kempin.