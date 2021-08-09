Recap: DC United 2, CF Montréal 1

Ola Kamara curled in an exceptional, right-footed finish nine minutes after halftime for his team-leading 10th goal to lift D.C. United to a 2-1 victory over CF Montréal on Sunday night at Audi Field.
Kamara became the fifth player to reach 10 goals in 2021 in an increasingly crowded race for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi. He also helped D.C. record consecutive victories for the second time this season and maintain their hold on sixth place in the Eastern Conference..
Five minutes before the break, Andy Najar pulled D.C. level on a header of Julian Gressel's out-swinging free kick. It was the Honduran's first goal since his return to the club where he turned pro to start this season.
Zachary Brault-Guillard opened the scoring with his second career MLS goal, on what appeared to be a cross-turned-shot that froze D.C. 'keeper Jon Kempin.
But once D.C. turned the match around, Montréal rarely threatened in the final half-hour on a night their midfield captain Victor Wanyama and defenders Kiki Struna and Rudy Camacho all served one-match suspensions.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Najar's previous most-recent goal for D.C. came nearly 10 full years ago, when he found the net on Sept. 29, 2011 in a 3-2 loss at Philadelphia. The former D.C. homegrown player did not score at all in 2012 as he transitioned to a more defensive role before moving on to Anderlecht His goal in this one continued D.C.'s surge up the Eastern Conference table in Hernan Losada's first year as coach.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: If this was Kamara's symbolic introduction as a legitimate contender in the MLS Golden Boot race, his 54th-minute match-winner was certainly worthy of the occasion.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Julian Gressel. After struggling to make an impact in his first season in D.C., the former Atlanta winger has perhaps benefitted from manager Hernan Losada's arrival more than anyone else in a Black and Red Uniform. He was at his best on Sunday as a consistent offensive threat on the right, delivering a wonderful service on Najar's goal and a couple more crosses that on a different day might have left him with a second and third assist.
Up Next
- DC: Sunday, August 15 at Nashville SC | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- MTL: Saturday, August 14 vs. New York Red Bulls | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)