Team of the Matchday: Messi revives Miami, White rescues Vancouver

In a week of crazy comebacks and last-minute drama, stars delivered to earn their spot on the Matchday 15 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Lionel Messi was up to his usual jaw-dropping heroics during Inter Miami CF’s thrilling 3-3 draw at the Philadelphia Union, smashing home a top-corner free kick to ignite the Herons' comeback result and later helping create Telasco Segovia's equalizer. It marked the first time in club history that Inter Miami overcame a two-goal deficit in the 85th minute or later.

Speaking of late heroics, Chucky Lozano sent Snapdragon Stadium into raptures when he headed home a 95th-minute winner for expansion side San Diego FC to complete the season sweep over new SoCal rivals LA Galaxy with a 2-1 victory.

Braces were the name of the game across the front line as Sam Surridge secured Nashville SC’s 2-1 win at Toronto FC.

Meanwhile, Brian White etched his name in the Vancouver Whitecaps history books by notching his fourth season with double-digit goal hauls after his brace sparked a 3-2 comeback win at Real Salt Lake.

By the same scoreline, Patrick Agyemang netted twice for Charlotte FC with Pep Biel assisting his opener and scoring the winner in a big 3-2 victory over the Columbus Crew at Bank of America Stadium. The result snapped Charlotte's five-game losing skid.