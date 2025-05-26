Team of the Matchday: Messi revives Miami, White rescues Vancouver

In a week of crazy comebacks and last-minute drama, stars delivered to earn their spot on the Matchday 15 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Carlos Coronel (RBNY) - Žan Kolmanič (ATX), Derrick Williams (ATL), Griffin Dorsey (HOU) - Chucky Lozano (SD), Pep Biel (CLT), Mark Delgado (LAFC), Lionel Messi (MIA) - Patrick Agyemang (CLT), Brian White (VAN), Sam Surridge (NSH)
Coach: Ronny Deila (ATL)
Bench: Brad Guzan (ATL), Michael Boxall (MIN), Eduard Atuesta (ORL), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Diego Luna (RSL), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Hannes Wolf (NYC), Preston Judd (SJ), Tai Baribo (PHI)
Team highlights
Lionel Messi was up to his usual jaw-dropping heroics during Inter Miami CF’s thrilling 3-3 draw at the Philadelphia Union, smashing home a top-corner free kick to ignite the Herons' comeback result and later helping create Telasco Segovia's equalizer. It marked the first time in club history that Inter Miami overcame a two-goal deficit in the 85th minute or later.
Speaking of late heroics, Chucky Lozano sent Snapdragon Stadium into raptures when he headed home a 95th-minute winner for expansion side San Diego FC to complete the season sweep over new SoCal rivals LA Galaxy with a 2-1 victory.
Braces were the name of the game across the front line as Sam Surridge secured Nashville SC’s 2-1 win at Toronto FC.
Meanwhile, Brian White etched his name in the Vancouver Whitecaps history books by notching his fourth season with double-digit goal hauls after his brace sparked a 3-2 comeback win at Real Salt Lake.
By the same scoreline, Patrick Agyemang netted twice for Charlotte FC with Pep Biel assisting his opener and scoring the winner in a big 3-2 victory over the Columbus Crew at Bank of America Stadium. The result snapped Charlotte's five-game losing skid.
Comebacks continued at Stade Saputo, where Mark Delgado’s goal via a late-arriving run kindled a 2-2 draw for LAFC against CF Montréal. Similarly, Austin FC defender Žan Kolmanič's overlap created time for a grass-cutter that secured a 1-1 draw at Minnesota United FC. Not to be outdone, Houston Dynamo FC defender Griffin Dorsey assisted his team's first and equalized in stoppage time to seal a wild 3-3 draw at the San Jose Earthquakes.
Derrick Williams also scored and assisted for Atlanta United on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, helping complete a much-needed 4-2 victory over FC Cincinnati. Head coach Ronny Deila's side won for the first time in nearly two months.
Lastly, New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel shut out D.C. United with six saves in a 2-0 win at Audi Field.