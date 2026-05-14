Team of the Matchday: Julian Hall, Zavier Gozo make history

Matchday 13 delivered a record 58 goals scored, creating no shortage of options for the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Chris Brady (CHI) - Nouhou (SEA), Lucas Herrington (COL), Tomas Totland (STL) - David Vazquez (SD), Bryan Acosta (NSH), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Calvin Harris (SKC) - Zavier Gozo (RSL), Julian Hall (RBNY), Lionel Messi (MIA)
Coach: B.J. Callaghan (NSH)
Bench: Matt Freese (NYC), Jeisson Palacios (NSH), Yannick Bright (MIA), Matty Longstaff (MTL), Pedro Soma (SD), Cavan Sullivan (PHI), Cade Cowell (RBNY), Cristian Espinoza (NSH), Martín Ojeda (ORL)
Team highlights
Julian Hall etched his name in the history books on Wednesday night, becoming the youngest player in MLS history (18y, 50d) to score a regular-season hat trick. That performance powered Red Bull New York's 3-2 victory over the Columbus Crew.
Zavier Gozo is now the youngest player in Real Salt Lake history (19y, 52d) to score two goals in a regular-season match, fueling his team's 3-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC.
Sebastian Berhalter boosted his case for the USMNT's 2026 FIFA World Cup roster, scoring twice in a 3-2 victory at FC Dallas that gave Vancouver Whitecaps FC the Supporters' Shield lead.
Lionel Messi extended his lead atop the MLS goal contribution charts (16) with 2g/1a in Inter Miami CF's rollercoaster 5-3 victory at FC Cincinnati. The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP also forced an own goal.
Calvin Harris contributed to all three Sporting Kansas City goals in a 3-1 victory over LA Galaxy, scoring his first goal for the club after providing a pair of assists.
David Vazquez scored San Diego FC’s first and last goal in a 5-0 rout of Austin FC, plus he contributed an assist in between. Nashville SC’s Bryan Acosta struck twice in a 3-0 win at the New England Revolution, which kept B.J. Callaghan's side atop the Eastern Conference table.
Tomas Totland scored the opener for St. Louis CITY SC in a 2-1 victory over LAFC, and Nouhou helped Seattle Sounders FC down Western Conference contenders San Jose Earthquakes with the game-winning assist in a 3-2 triumph.
Meanwhile, center back and Australian World Cup hopeful Lucas Herrington helped the Colorado Rapids earn a 1-0 win at Minnesota United FC.
Finally, USMNT goalkeeper Chris Brady pushed for a World Cup roster spot with six saves in Chicago Fire FC's 3-1 victory at D.C. United.