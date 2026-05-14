Team of the Matchday: Julian Hall, Zavier Gozo make history

Matchday 13 delivered a record 58 goals scored , creating no shortage of options for the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Julian Hall etched his name in the history books on Wednesday night, becoming the youngest player in MLS history (18y, 50d) to score a regular-season hat trick. That performance powered Red Bull New York's 3-2 victory over the Columbus Crew.

Lionel Messi extended his lead atop the MLS goal contribution charts (16) with 2g/1a in Inter Miami CF's rollercoaster 5-3 victory at FC Cincinnati. The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP also forced an own goal.