Team of the Matchday: Messi, Mbokazi find World Cup form

Just before the MLS season pauses for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, international stars stepped up to earn spots on the Matchday 14 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Choose who represents MLS against LIGA MX on July 29th in Charlotte. There’s no voting limit - vote for your favorite players again and again.

Lionel Messi is in fantastic form as Argentina eye a World Cup title defense, tallying 1g/1a in Inter Miami CF's 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers. The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP has scored in four straight matches, and his latest performance powered the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions to their first victory at Nu Stadium.

South African international center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi was dominant in Chicago Fire FC's 2-0 win at CF Montréal, and USMNT goalkeeper Chris Brady impressed with six saves. Will they both feature at this summer's marquee tournament?

Uruguay international defender Juan Manuel Sanabria dished out an assist in Real Salt Lake's 2-1 comeback win over Rocky Mountain Cup rivals Colorado Rapids, continuing his strong first season in MLS.

Two former MLS MVPs delivered in massive ways, as well.

New England Revolution captain Carles Gil scored for the fourth time in the team's last five games, igniting a 2-1 victory against Minnesota United FC. Meanwhile, Hany Mukhtar surpassed the 100-goal mark (all competitions) for Nashville SC with a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over LAFC that gave his side the Supporters' Shield lead.

FC Cincinnati striker Tom Barlow and San Diego FC striker Marcus Ingvartsen traded braces in a wild 3-3 draw, with both scoring deep into second-half stoppage time.

The LA Galaxy made a statement at Seattle Sounders FC, courtesy of Gabriel Pec (1g/1a), pacing a 2-0 road win for Greg Vanney's side.