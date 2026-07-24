San Diego FC acquire Elias Achouri from FC Copenhagen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

San Diego FC have acquired forward Elias Achouri from Danish Superliga powerhouse FC Copenhagen, the club announced Friday.

The Tunisian international joins San Diego as a Designated Player. His deal lasts through the 2028-29 season.

This summer, the 27-year-old played all three of Tunisia's Group Stage games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"We're excited to welcome Elias to San Diego FC,” said sporting director Tyler Heaps. “He is a player with experience competing at a high level in both European club competitions and on the international stage, and we believe he'll be a strong addition to our group.