San Diego FC acquire Elias Achouri from FC Copenhagen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
San Diego FC have acquired forward Elias Achouri from Danish Superliga powerhouse FC Copenhagen, the club announced Friday.
The Tunisian international joins San Diego as a Designated Player. His deal lasts through the 2028-29 season.
This summer, the 27-year-old played all three of Tunisia's Group Stage games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
"We're excited to welcome Elias to San Diego FC,” said sporting director Tyler Heaps. “He is a player with experience competing at a high level in both European club competitions and on the international stage, and we believe he'll be a strong addition to our group.
"This signing reflects our continued commitment to building a roster that can compete at the highest level, and we're looking forward to integrating Elias into our environment.”
While at Copenhagen, Achouri tallied 12g/28a in 116 matches and helped them win two trophies.
He joined Copenhagen from Viborg FF in Denmark after stops at several Portuguese clubs, including CD Trofense.
Internationally, Achouri has five goals in 33 caps with Tunisia since debuting in 2022. He was born in Réunion, France.
San Diego achieved a historic debut campaign in 2025, earning several MLS expansion-club records (63 points; 19 wins) before falling in the Western Conference Final.
This year, they're 13th in the West (17 points) and hope to climb into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spots.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker