LaLiga to MLS: Columbus Crew introduce new DP Brais Méndez

The Columbus Crew officially introduced Brais Méndez as the club's newest Designated Player on Friday, welcoming an accomplished Spanish midfielder whose arrival brings an impressive résumé to MLS.
Best known for his four-year run at LaLiga side Real Sociedad, Méndez established himself as one of the club's key midfielders, helping La Real qualify for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League while earning four senior caps with Spain.
The 29-year-old also enjoyed a productive spell with boyhood club Celta Vigo, making 332 total LaLiga appearances before joining Columbus.
"It was going to be difficult just because of the level he plays at, the club he was playing for, his age, playing still at his prime," general manager Issa Tall told reporters at Friday's introductory press conference. "But we tried because for us we believe that Brais was going to elevate our club, make our team better, and we are very happy to have him here with us today.
"... I don't think we've ever done this," added Tall. "Having a player playing at such a top league and being a regular, it's something we can be very proud about."
New centerpiece
Méndez arrives at a pivotal moment for the Crew.
Over the past 18 months, Columbus have parted ways with two of MLS's premier attacking talents in Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi. They first sent Hernández to Real Betis for a club-record fee before transferring Rossi to LIGA MX's CF Monterrey earlier this month.
Now, Méndez is expected to spearhead the next iteration of the club's attack.
"Issa explained the project of winning and playing good soccer," Méndez said through a translator. "He spoke very well about the city, and that's what, as a player, that's all we want – to win and compete, as well as to live in a beautiful, welcoming city."
LaLiga pedigree
On the field, Méndez said he prides himself on making an impact in the final third, whether by scoring goals or creating them for teammates.
"I describe myself as a competitive player," he said. "I like to win. I enjoy having the ball and being close to the goal. I like to score as well as give assists, and I'll show you that on the pitch."
Méndez also believes the experience he gained competing against some of the world's best players in LaLiga, including Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi, will serve him well in MLS.
"I've had the fortune of competing against great players in LaLiga," Méndez said. "Speaking of Messi, I competed against him in LaLiga, but that speaks to the good things of MLS, how it attracts good players, and we'll continue to show that."
Second-half spark?
Columbus will hope that impact arrives sooner than later.
The Crew are just outside the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture, occupying the No. 11 spot in the Eastern Conference table (16 points; 4W-8L-4D record) and in search of a second-half surge.
Currently led by interim manager Laurent Courtois, Columbus will host Hell is Real rivals FC Cincinnati without Méndez on Saturday (7:15 pm ET | Apple TV; FS1, FOX Deportes).
The playmaker expects to be fit in a "couple of weeks" after arriving from Spain's offseason before looking to help Columbus climb back into playoff picture.
"I hope [the fans] enjoy the way I play," he said. "I'll give everything I have for this club and hopefully we can celebrate a lot of victories together."