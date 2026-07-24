LaLiga to MLS: Columbus Crew introduce new DP Brais Méndez

Best known for his four-year run at LaLiga side Real Sociedad, Méndez established himself as one of the club's key midfielders, helping La Real qualify for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League while earning four senior caps with Spain.

"It was going to be difficult just because of the level he plays at, the club he was playing for, his age, playing still at his prime," general manager Issa Tall told reporters at Friday's introductory press conference. "But we tried because for us we believe that Brais was going to elevate our club, make our team better, and we are very happy to have him here with us today.