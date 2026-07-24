St. Louis CITY SC's Eduard Löwen fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 17 of the 2026 season.
Löwen fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Eduard Löwen an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 45th+ minute of St. Louis’ match against the LA Galaxy on July 22.
Garcés fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined LA Galaxy defender Emiro Garcés for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 49th minute of LA’s match against St. Louis CITY SC on July 22.