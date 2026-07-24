Disciplinary Committee Decision

St. Louis CITY SC's Eduard Löwen fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

EduardLowen-DisCo

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 17 of the 2026 season.

Löwen fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Eduard Löwen an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 45th+ minute of St. Louis’ match against the LA Galaxy on July 22.

Garcés fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined LA Galaxy defender Emiro Garcés for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 49th minute of LA’s match against St. Louis CITY SC on July 22.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

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