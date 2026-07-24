FC Cincinnati loan Gilberto Flores to Paraguayan club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

FC Cincinnati have loaned defender Gilberto Flores to Paraguayan top-flight side Club Libertad through June 2027, the club announced Friday.

The deal for the 23-year-old center back includes a purchase option and opens up a U22 Initiative slot for Cincinnati.

Flores initially joined the Orange & Blue from Libertad ahead of last season. He made 35 appearances for the club across all competitions during that span.

He made his professional debut with Libertad in 2022 and went on to make over 40 appearances in Paraguay's top-flight between 2022 and 2024, .

Currently fifth in the Eastern Conference (23 points; 6W-5L-5D), FC Cincinnati travel to face rivals Columbus Crew on Saturday in a Hell is Real matchup (7:15 pm ET | Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes).