Team of the Matchday: Griezmann, Son prove superstar status

In the first full matchday following the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, stars showed out to earn their spot in the Matchday 16 & 17 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

French icon Antoine Griezmann wasted no time making an impact on his Orlando City debut, scoring his first MLS goal in a 4-0 rout of the San Jose Earthquakes.

Joining him in the TotM, Maxime Crépeau made seven saves to ensure a Lions clean sheet after starting every game for Canada at the World Cup. Plus, Eduard Atuesta provided a hat trick of assists, including the helper for David Brekalo's first goal of the season.

Son Heung-Min has also found form since returning from the World Cup with South Korea, netting his first goals of the season in a 3-0 El Tráfico win over rivals LA Galaxy and a 3-1 victory against Real Salt Lake, while adding an assist to extend his league lead (10). Head coach Marc Dos Santos has LAFC on a three-game winning streak.