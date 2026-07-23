Team of the Matchday: Griezmann, Son prove superstar status

In the first full matchday following the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, stars showed out to earn their spot in the Matchday 16 & 17 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Maxime Crépeau (ORL) - Kai Wagner (PHI), Loïc Williams (COL), David Brekalo (ORL) - Antoine Griezmann (ORL), Marcel Hartel (STL), Eduard Atuesta (ORL), Pavel Bucha (CIN) - Luis Suárez (MIA), Kevin Kelsy (POR), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
Coach: Marc Dos Santos (LAFC)
Bench: Brian Schwake (NSH), Elías Báez (ATL), Mark Delgado (LAFC), Evander (CIN), Ryan Gauld (VAN), Nicolás Fernández Mercau (NYC), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Myrto Uzuni (ATX), Dejan Joveljić (SKC)
Team highlights
French icon Antoine Griezmann wasted no time making an impact on his Orlando City debut, scoring his first MLS goal in a 4-0 rout of the San Jose Earthquakes.
Joining him in the TotM, Maxime Crépeau made seven saves to ensure a Lions clean sheet after starting every game for Canada at the World Cup. Plus, Eduard Atuesta provided a hat trick of assists, including the helper for David Brekalo's first goal of the season.
Son Heung-Min has also found form since returning from the World Cup with South Korea, netting his first goals of the season in a 3-0 El Tráfico win over rivals LA Galaxy and a 3-1 victory against Real Salt Lake, while adding an assist to extend his league lead (10). Head coach Marc Dos Santos has LAFC on a three-game winning streak.
Legendary names continued stealing headlines in South Florida, where Luis Suárez bagged a brace to guide Inter Miami CF to a 3-2 home triumph over Chicago Fire FC.
Timbers leading goalscorer Kevin Kelsy steered Portland to a historic 5-1 Cascadia Cup beatdown of rivals Seattle Sounders FC with 2g/1a at the weekend before adding another tally in a dramatic 2-2 draw with FC Dallas on Wednesday.
Czech international Pavel Bucha joined the double club with a pair of goals in FC Cincinnati's thrilling 4-3 victory over Western Conference leaders Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Meanwhile, Marcel Hartel spearheaded two St. Louis CITY SC wins: 3-2 over Sporting Kansas City and 3-1 at the LA Galaxy, with a combined 2g/2a.
Returning from a brief spell in the English Championship, Philadelphia Union's all-time assist leader Kai Wagner added another helper to cap off his side's 3-1 victory against Red Bull New York.
Finally, Loïc Williams provided the late fireworks in the Colorado Rapids' 1-0 win over San Diego FC, bundling home a 96th-minute game-winner off the post.