Zavier Gozo! Real Salt Lake star nets first MLS brace

The Zavier Gozo hype train has left the station, and it's chugging along full-steam ahead.

With the FIFA World Cup pause two matchdays away, Gozo has built an impressive case to feature at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in late July.

The 19-year-old homegrown attacker now has 5g/4a in 12 matches this season, and leads RSL in goal contributions.

Zavier Gozo completes the brace and @RealSaltLake gets their third ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Xi9F8800e9

Lofty potential

There's no question about it: Gozo's future in professional soccer is extremely bright.

Fans and media alike are calling for Gozo to represent the United States at this summer's World Cup, potentially alongside RSL teammate Diego Luna.

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino might not take a gamble on the youngster, who has no senior caps, but there's no denying he's grown into one of the program's top prospects.

And at club level, Gozo has similarly big aspirations. He dreams of playing in one of Europe's top leagues one day.

"I would like to continue with RSL for the following two months, and then in the summer window, I'd like to go to Europe," Gozo told Apple TV earlier this spring.