Zavier Gozo! Real Salt Lake star nets first MLS brace

The Zavier Gozo hype train has left the station, and it's chugging along full-steam ahead.
Real Salt Lake's young star made waves on Wednesday night, netting his first-ever MLS brace during a 3-0 home win over Houston Dynamo FC.
The 19-year-old homegrown attacker now has 5g/4a in 12 matches this season, and leads RSL in goal contributions.
With the FIFA World Cup pause two matchdays away, Gozo has built an impressive case to feature at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in late July.
Lofty potential
There's no question about it: Gozo's future in professional soccer is extremely bright.
Fans and media alike are calling for Gozo to represent the United States at this summer's World Cup, potentially alongside RSL teammate Diego Luna.
USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino might not take a gamble on the youngster, who has no senior caps, but there's no denying he's grown into one of the program's top prospects.
And at club level, Gozo has similarly big aspirations. He dreams of playing in one of Europe's top leagues one day.
"I would like to continue with RSL for the following two months, and then in the summer window, I'd like to go to Europe," Gozo told Apple TV earlier this spring.
"That’s been my dream for as long as I can remember. So I think that’s the perfect way for me to take the next step. If I have that opportunity, I 100% want to take it."
For now, Gozo has his sights set on helping RSL continue to climb the Western Conference table before the World Cup break.
The Claret-and-Cobalt are fourth in the Western Conference with 22 points. They'll look to continue their winning ways on Saturday vs. Rocky Mountain Cup rivals Colorado Rapids (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).