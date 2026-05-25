Team of the Matchday: Prince Owusu, Luis Suárez net hat tricks

In the final matchday before the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, stars made history to earn their spot on the Matchday 15 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (4-3-3, left to right)
Starters: Daniel (SJ) - Andrew Gutman (CHI), Fallou Fall (STL), Maxwell Woledzi (NSH), Mohamed Farsi (CLB) - Jorge Ruvalcaba (RBNY), Evander (CIN), Timothy Tillman (LAFC) - Prince Owusu (MTL), Brian White (VAN), Luis Suárez (MIA)
Coach: Jesper Sørensen (VAN)
Bench: Matt Turner (NE), Pavel Bucha (CIN), Jack Skahan (SJ), Thomas Müller (VAN), Kenji Mboma Dem (CIN), Milan Iloski (PHI), Diego Rossi (CLB), Preston Judd (SJ), Germán Berterame (MIA)
Team highlights
Luis Suárez rolled back the clock with a hat trick in Inter Miami CF's thrilling 6-4 home victory over the Philadelphia Union. The game's 10 combined goals were the second-most ever in an MLS match.
CF Montréal striker Prince Owusu matched that tally in a 4-4 comeback draw at D.C. United, adding an assist to his hat trick as he became the second player in club history to record four goal contributions in a match.
FC Cincinnati playmaker Evander (2g/3a) also entered the history books as the ninth MLS player to notch five goal contributions in a match, guiding his side to a 6-2 rout of Orlando City.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC all-time leading goalscorer Brian White tallied 2g/2a in a 4-2 triumph at San Diego FC, becoming the third American in MLS history to score 10+ goals in four consecutive seasons. In turn, head coach Jesper Sørensen has his team atop the Western Conference heading into the break.
Mexican international winger Jorge Ruvalcaba paced Red Bull New York to a 2-1 victory at Sporting Kansas City, netting both RBNY goals for his fourth in as many games.
Meanwhile, Mohamed Farsi set up both Columbus Crew goals in a 2-0 bounce-back triumph over Atlanta United on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
Timothy Tillman snapped LAFC's three-match losing skid, scoring late in a 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC.
St. Louis CITY SC center back Fallou Fall tallied in a 3-0 win over Austin FC, and Chicago Fire FC left back Andrew Gutman headed home the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC.
Meanwhile, Nashville SC center back Maxwell Woledzi headed home the game-winner in a 2-1 triumph over New York City FC. With that result, Nashville are atop the Supporters’ Shield table heading into the World Cup pause.
Completing the TotM, Daniel helped the San Jose Earthquakes secure their first-ever win at Providence Park with six saves in a 3-1 victory over the Portland Timbers.