Team of the Matchday: Prince Owusu, Luis Suárez net hat tricks

In the final matchday before the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, stars made history to earn their spot on the Matchday 15 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

CF Montréal striker Prince Owusu matched that tally in a 4-4 comeback draw at D.C. United, adding an assist to his hat trick as he became the second player in club history to record four goal contributions in a match.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC all-time leading goalscorer Brian White tallied 2g/2a in a 4-2 triumph at San Diego FC, becoming the third American in MLS history to score 10+ goals in four consecutive seasons. In turn, head coach Jesper Sørensen has his team atop the Western Conference heading into the break.

Meanwhile, Nashville SC center back Maxwell Woledzi headed home the game-winner in a 2-1 triumph over New York City FC. With that result, Nashville are atop the Supporters’ Shield table heading into the World Cup pause.