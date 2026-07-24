San Jose Earthquakes look to ride World Cup energy into Cali Clásico

“I think [with] that energy, there's no better time for us to have a Cali Clásico than now.”

“I was honestly impressed by the turnout and how excited people have been around this area for the World Cup,” winger Ousseni Bouda told reporters earlier this week. “Just in San Jose, in San Pedro Square, there were so many people at the watch parties, and then all over, even in San Francisco.

The intensity of those crowds tends to add further spice to an already-heated matchup. And with the Bay Area still awash in the glow of a highly successful turn as a 2026 FIFA World Cup venue, plus the excitement around San Jose’s resurgent start to the season, Bruce Arena’s squad are eager to seize the moment this weekend.

The Quakes will make the short trip northwest to Palo Alto to host their cross-state rivals, the LA Galaxy , in a California Clásico clash at Stanford Stadium, the noisy college football venue that usually packs in upwards of 50,000 fans for this special occasion – more than double the capacity of their usual home, PayPal Park (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

most iconic rivalry 🤝 most iconic goals The Cali Clasico at Stanford Stadium is home to the MOST ICONIC goals in @MLS history, with some of them being the best last-minute #Quakes74 game-winning goals. get your 🎟️s … you don’t wanna miss this pic.twitter.com/ecrlYwwzNJ

Dedicated fans

Even with several teams perceived to have less mainstream appeal, the region's NFL stadium in Santa Clara was at or near full capacity for the six World Cup matches it hosted this summer, the highlight being a packed house for the US men's national team's 2-0 Round-of-32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1.

The Earthquakes hosted outdoor viewing parties at the San Pedro Square market in downtown San Jose throughout the tournament, drawing nearly a million attendees across the event, with the USMNT and Mexico particular draws.

It all offered a tantalizing sense of possibility for a club working hard to transcend several years of pronounced struggle in MLS.

“Obviously we have to have success on the field as well to take advantage of all of this,” Arena told reporters the day after the US-Bosnia match. “But the sport has grown in the country and is certainly getting good support in our area, so hopefully that says good things for the Earthquakes in the future, and our league as well.