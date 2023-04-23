Sporting KC's sad state, Chicago's Shaqiri problem & more from Matchday 9

A bounce-back weekend for Cincy and the Sounders , the Galaxy finally woke up, Sporting stayed asleep and everything else from Matchday 9 to come.

And then Lattanzio finally caved and put Karol Swiderski into that trequartista role he occupied last season, and would you look at this:

After Matchday 8, Charlotte head coach Christian Lattanzio gazed upon what he had wrought, and lo, it was not good. It wasn’t a disaster, per se – the Crown had only one loss in the past month after that brutal, pointless (in so many ways) three-game start – but they looked very little like the always respectable and frequently dangerous bunch Lattanzio had molded them into on the back nine of their debut campaign.

The big note from the Crew’s side of the pitch: Darlington Nagbe did not start. When asked why that was the case, Columbus head coach Wilfried Nancy was cryptic , saying "Darlington knows why."

Putting your best player – and yes, Swiderski is still Charlotte’s best player – in a position where he can get more of the ball in high-leverage spots is a good building block. Putting him in a position where he can create chemistry with both of your other DPs (that’s Kamil Jozwiak , who’s been useful lately, providing the primary assist, and that’s Enzo Copetti making the run to open up all that space for Swiderski) is another good building block. Charlotte weren’t great on the day, but they were better than they had been, and they got themselves a great result over a Columbus team that had been rolling.

Cincy, as mentioned up top, bounced back after last week’s humiliation in St. Louis. They got the win, which is what was obviously needed, and they may finally have gotten Brandon Vazquez untracked with a clean look in front of goal for what proved to be the game-winner.

They also got a goal and an all-around effortful performance from Sergio Santos up top next to Vazquez, and frankly, that’s something they’d been missing all year. Brenner was just not doing it defensively, and in attack, he basically never stretched the field (Santos was a constant threat running into channels). All he seemed to want to do was drop deep and get on the ball, and as a result, his underlying numbers this year had fallen off a cliff – and he was taking the rest of the attack with him.

Getting $10 million from Udinese for him is a job very well done by that Cincy front office. Brenner is over there already, and even though he won’t officially be able to play for le Zebrette until next season, and even though he’s still officially property of Cincy until the Serie A transfer window opens… yeah, I think we’ve seen the last of him in Ohio.

Portland, by the way, were very good in this one, and in fact, I’d argue they were better over the course of 90 minutes than they looked last week against Seattle. The difference, of course, was they weren’t gifted three goals in this one.