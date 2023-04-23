Santiago Rodríguez at striker?! DP produces "masterclass" for NYCFC

But the Uruguayan No. 10 had a new role tossed his way Saturday evening at Citi Field.

Santiago Rodríguez , over his last two-plus seasons at New York City FC , mainly played on the wing or in a central playmaking role.

Head coach Nick Cushing deployed the 23-year-old as a central forward in the club’s 4-3-3 system, a tactical shift that paid dividends in a 3-1 victory over FC Dallas. Rodríguez scored the Cityzens’ first two goals, tallying in the 44th and 50th minutes before Talles Magno’s near-range finish put the game to bed.

Rodríguez didn’t fancy the positional change at first, though.

“I honestly had doubts about the position that Nick [Cushing] chose for me,” Rodríguez admitted postgame. “It is a bit different to what I am used to. I felt uncomfortable the first couple of minutes and more than anything, I felt frustrated in terms of not having the ball. After that, I started to adapt more into the game and that served me well to get the two goals.”

That patience paid off, giving Rodríguez his first career MLS brace and the biggest indicator yet of why NYCFC gave the South American attacker a Designated Player contract in early March. That’s when, after months of uncertainty over Rodríguez’s possible return, he officially put pen to paper on a long-term deal from Montevideo City Torque. Previously, he was on loan from the Uruguay-based City Football Group sister side.

Rodríguez is viewed in many respects as the heir apparent to club legend Maxi Moralez, who departed in the offseason to return to Argentine boyhood side Racing Club. With that comes both responsibility and expectation, which Cushing said shows up in spades.