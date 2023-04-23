CCL next: Philadelphia Union look “like us” in Uhre-led romp of Toronto FC

The Union manager added: “The beginning was a little disjointed. We’ve sprinkled in some good Champions League wins in there. So, I know our record should be better, and I know we have the quality to make it better, but I think this group will get on a run and get things right.”

“This is the kind of win that builds some confidence,” said Curtin. “We needed three points. No matter how it came tonight, it was important that we got three points. The guys really stepped up in that regard.”

However, they exploded out of the gate against Toronto, taking a three-goal lead into halftime with Designated Player striker Mikael Uhre scoring his third of the night – the Dane's first goals since March 18 – early in the second half to all but put the match to bed.

The Union, who many predicted back in preseason to be MLS Cup favorites, have juggled a congested early-season schedule and injuries to key pieces. As a result, they found themselves on a five-game winless streak (0W-3L-2D) in MLS play heading into Matchday 9.

“The challenge for the guys was playing a complete 90. I think this was our closest to a complete 90, but I still see a lot of room for improvement.”

“I thought that we played our best 45 minutes of the season in that first half. I think it looked like us. I think we were proactive,” said Curtin before Wednesday's leg-one showdown with the reigning MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield champions at home.

With a Concacaf Champions League semifinal series against LAFC looming, Jim Curtin’s side made a statement Saturday evening at Subaru Park by jumping out to a 4-0 lead and eventually defeating Toronto FC , 4-2 .

After Mikael Uhre’s hat trick tonight, the @PhilaUnion have now scored five hat tricks since the start of 2022, two more than any other team in @MLS . pic.twitter.com/cgSvqqUmJM

Philadelphia were also boosted by the return of Kai Wagner to league play. The German left back has been touch and go over the last month, playing only the first half of their CCL quarterfinal second-leg win at Liga MX's Atlas FC in mid-April.

“We missed Kai," Curtin said of the 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire defender. "When he’s been injured, different guys have done a good job also filling in for him for sure, but if we’re going to take a big step forward or win things, it’s going to be with Kai on the field. That’s a certainty, so to get him back and have a good performance like he did tonight is important.

“We’ll need to do that against [Carlos] Vela and [Denis] Bouanga – I’ll just put it that way too. That’ll be a tough test. We have them playing confident now and it’s good to have Kai back,” said Curtin, who also added that starting right back Olivier Mbazio missed the match with a “minor” hamstring injury but hopes the Cameroon international will be available for selection on Wednesday (9 pm ET | FS1).

Now for Philly, it's turning all focus toward a rematch of the legendary MLS Cup 2022 final that went the Black & Gold’s way on penalty kicks.

Either way, at least one MLS team will compete in the final for the second consecutive year, hoping to emulate Seattle Sounders FC’s historic victory over Pumas UNAM last year, which ended Liga MX’s stranglehold on the continental tournament that provides regional bragging rights and a FIFA Club World Cup spot.

But the Union are hopeful Saturday’s emphatic performance gives them an added jolt of confidence heading into Wednesday’s crucial two-legged series, traveling May 2 to BMO Stadium for the second leg.