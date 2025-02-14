Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF begin their 2025 campaigns Tuesday night with a Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series opener at Children's Mercy Park.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Tuesday, February 18 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas
Leg 2 takes place on Feb. 25 at Miami's Chase Stadium, with the series winner advancing to the Round of 16 against Cavalier SC. The Jamaican side earned a Round One bye via their 2024 Caribbean Cup title.
Ten MLS clubs are participating in the 27-team continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
Sporting enter CCC play after reaching the 2024 US Open Cup final; eventual champions LAFC had already booked a spot in the tournament thanks to their Leagues Cup 2024 runner-up finish.
At first glance, Kansas City are clear underdogs after finishing 13th in the Western Conference and missing the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
However, Peter Vermes and Sporting's front office have been busy during the offseason. After parting ways with club mainstays Johnny Russell, Tim Melia and Alan Pulido, Sporting swung big by acquiring two Designated Players: striker Dejan Joveljić (trade with LA Galaxy) and midfielder Manu García (transfer from Aris Thessaloniki).
Trophies are on the mind of Lionel Messi & Co., especially after the record-breaking 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield winners crashed out of last season's playoffs in stunning fashion.
Incoming head coach Javier Mascherano has the returning "Core Four" of Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at his disposal – as well as winter reinforcements such as Fafà Picault, Tadeo Allende, Gonzalo Luján, Telasco Segovia and Maxi Falcón.
Expectations are as high as ever for Miami, who reached the quarterfinals of last year's CCC before bowing out to LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey.