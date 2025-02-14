Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF begin their 2025 campaigns Tuesday night with a Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series opener at Children's Mercy Park.

Ten MLS clubs are participating in the 27-team continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.

Leg 2 takes place on Feb. 25 at Miami's Chase Stadium, with the series winner advancing to the Round of 16 against Cavalier SC. The Jamaican side earned a Round One bye via their 2024 Caribbean Cup title.

Sporting enter CCC play after reaching the 2024 US Open Cup final; eventual champions LAFC had already booked a spot in the tournament thanks to their Leagues Cup 2024 runner-up finish.

At first glance, Kansas City are clear underdogs after finishing 13th in the Western Conference and missing the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.