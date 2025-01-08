Sporting Kansas City transfer Alan Pulido to Chivas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Sporting Kansas City have transferred forward Alan Pulido to LIGA MX side Chivas Guadalajara for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Tuesday.
The move opens a Designated Player roster spot for SKC. Pulido exits five seasons after arriving via a club-record transfer from Chivas.
The 33-year-old former Mexican international scored 38 goals with 19 assists in 108 all-competition matches for Sporting KC. Pulido missed the 2022 campaign with a knee injury, leading to his 2023 MLS Comeback Player of the Year award.
In September 2023, Pulido signed a DP extension with Sporting KC.
Looking to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting KC are undergoing a roster reset. They previously bid farewell to four key veterans – goalkeeper Tim Melia, defender Andreu Fontàs, midfielder Rémi Walter and forward Johnny Russell – after finishing 13th in the Western Conference (31 points) and missing the postseason.
Sporting KC's 2025 campaign begins on Feb. 22 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). In the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, their Round One series with Inter Miami CF begins on Feb. 18.
