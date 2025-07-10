Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain: How to watch, stream Club World Cup final

European powerhouses Chelsea (England) and Paris Saint-Germain (France) clash Sunday in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, determining the champion of the prestigious tournament.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, July 13 | 3 pm ET/12 pm PT
Where
- MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, New Jersey
This summer's expanded Club World Cup began with 32 teams from six confederations, and two of the sport's most recognizable sides are left vying for the trophy.
The also match features the FIFA Club World Cup Halftime Show headlined by musical artists J Balvin, Doja Cat and Tems.
- Group D runner-up: 2W-1L-0D (6 points)
- Round of 16: 4-1 win vs. Benfica
- Quarterfinal: 2-1 win vs. Palmeiras
- Semifinal: 2-0 win vs. Fluminense
Chelsea rolled to a 2-0 semifinal win over Fluminense, courtesy of a João Pedro brace against his boyhood club.
The Brazilian striker was recently acquired from fellow English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. He joins an attack led by midfielder Cole Palmer, who posted 29 goal contributions (16g/13a) last season.
The Blues are chasing their second-ever Club World Cup title, having won the competition in 2021. Should head coach Enzo Maresca's side prevail, it would mark their second trophy in six weeks after winning the UEFA Conference League in May.
- Group B winner: 2W-1L-0D (6 points)
- Round of 16: 4-0 win vs. Inter Miami CF
- Quarterfinal: 2-0 vs. Bayern Munich
- Semifinal: 4-0 win vs. Real Madrid
PSG are one game away from yet another title, having won Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League during the 2024-25 campaign. They were also crowned Coupe de France and Trophée des Champions winners.
Head coach Luis Enrique's side has outscored their opponents 10-0 in the knockout stages, most recently rolling to a 4-0 semifinal victory over LaLiga giants Real Madrid. Fabián Ruiz netted a brace alongside goals from Ousmane Dembélé and Gonçalo Ramos.
This is PSG's first-ever Club World Cup final appearance.