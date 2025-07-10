Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain: How to watch, stream Club World Cup final

The Brazilian striker was recently acquired from fellow English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. He joins an attack led by midfielder Cole Palmer, who posted 29 goal contributions (16g/13a) last season.

The Blues are chasing their second-ever Club World Cup title, having won the competition in 2021. Should head coach Enzo Maresca's side prevail, it would mark their second trophy in six weeks after winning the UEFA Conference League in May.