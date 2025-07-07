Fluminense vs. Chelsea: How to watch, stream Club World Cup semifinal

A spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final is on the line when Brazilian side Fluminense and English Premier League standouts Chelsea clash Tuesday at MetLife Stadium.
How to watch & stream
When
- Tuesday, July 8 | 3 pm ET/12 pm PT
Where
- MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, New Jersey
The winner advances to the July 13 final at MetLife Stadium, where they'll meet Paris Saint-Germain (France) or Real Madrid (Spain).
The further clubs progress in the expanded tournament, the more they get from the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool.
- Group F runner-up: 1W-0L-2D (5 points)
- Round of 16: 2-0 win vs. Inter Milan
- Quarterfinals: 2-1 win vs. Al-Hilal
The lone remaining South American side, Fluminense are looking to reach their second straight Club World Cup final following a runner-up finish at the 2023 edition of the tournament.
Captained by legendary former Brazilian international (and former Chelsea star) Thiago Silva, the Fluzão finished second in Group F before knocking off Inter Milan and Al-Hilal in the knockout stages, getting goals from Hércules in both elimination games.
Colombian international Jhon Arias has also enjoyed a strong tournament, posting 1g/1a over five matches.
- Group D runner-up: 2W-1L-0D (6 points)
- Round of 16: 4-1 win vs. Benfica
- Quarterfinals: 2-1 win vs. Palmeiras
The 2021 Club World Cup champions advanced from a group that also featured LAFC, Flamengo and ES Tunis. They then proceeded to eliminate Benfica and Palmeiras en route to a semifinal berth.
Pedro Neto (3g/0a) and Cole Palmer (1g/1a) have been among the standouts for the Blues, who will face their third Brazilian opponent of the tournament in Tuesday's semifinal.
Just six weeks ago, Chelsea were crowned UEFA Conference League champions. Head coach Enzo Maresca's side also finished fourth in the EPL to book their Champions League return.