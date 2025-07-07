Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid: How to watch, stream Club World Cup semifinal

European powerhouses collide Wednesday at MetLife Stadium, where Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid will play for a spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final.

The further clubs progress in the expanded tournament, the more they get from the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool .

The winner will advance to the July 13 final at MetLife Stadium, where they'll meet Fluminense (Brazil) or Chelsea (England).

Group B winner: 2W-1L-0D (6 points)

2W-1L-0D (6 points) Round of 16: 4-0 win vs. Inter Miami CF

4-0 win vs. Inter Miami CF Quarterfinals: 2-0 vs. Bayern Munich

The reigning UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophée des Champions winners have their sights set on a Club World Cup title that would give them a rare quintuple of trophies in one season.

Minus a shock 1-0 group-stage loss to Botafogo, the Red and Blue have been nearly flawless at the tournament, winning their other four matches by a combined 12-0 scoreline. This includes a dominant 4-0 result over Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16.