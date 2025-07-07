Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid: How to watch, stream Club World Cup semifinal

European powerhouses collide Wednesday at MetLife Stadium, where Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid will play for a spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, July 9 | 3 pm ET/12 pm PT
Where
- MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, New Jersey
The winner will advance to the July 13 final at MetLife Stadium, where they'll meet Fluminense (Brazil) or Chelsea (England).
The further clubs progress in the expanded tournament, the more they get from the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool.
- Group B winner: 2W-1L-0D (6 points)
- Round of 16: 4-0 win vs. Inter Miami CF
- Quarterfinals: 2-0 vs. Bayern Munich
The reigning UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophée des Champions winners have their sights set on a Club World Cup title that would give them a rare quintuple of trophies in one season.
Minus a shock 1-0 group-stage loss to Botafogo, the Red and Blue have been nearly flawless at the tournament, winning their other four matches by a combined 12-0 scoreline. This includes a dominant 4-0 result over Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16.
Luis Enrique's side has gotten key contributions from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (1g/2a) and João Neves (2g/1a), while Ballon d'Or contender Ousmane Dembélé returned from injury to score in their quarterfinal win over Bayern Munich.
- Group H winner: 2W-0L-1D (7 points)
- Round of 16: 1-0 win vs. Juventus
- Quarterfinals: 3-2 win vs. Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid are vying for a record sixth Club World Cup title, which would also be their first piece of silverware under new head coach Xabi Alonso.
Los Merengues are unbeaten so far, topping Group H with relative ease before earning narrow wins over Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in the knockout rounds.
In a squad that boasts global superstars Vinicius Junior (1g/1a), Kylian Mbappé (1g/0a) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (0g/2a), Madrid's top performer at the tournament has been Gonzalo García. The relatively unknown 21-year-old forward has made an instant name for himself with 4g/1a in five matches.