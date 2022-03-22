Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union earn top-dog status, LA Galaxy sink in Week 4

To be blunt, Carles Gil seemed like the only member of the Revolution interested in winning anything last week. They should feel some type of way about their collapse midweek, which followed up their collapse last weekend, which preceded their loss to an expansion team. None of it is even worth looking for positives.

Their CCL performance is especially disappointing. There’s no way around it, they played scared. Both in their tactical setup and in their on-field mentality. For a team whose offseason moves seemed geared towards competing in CCL, they didn’t treat their matchup with Pumas like they had the ability to keep up with a team they beat 3-0 a week earlier. Why? I have no idea. But it certainly doesn’t make Bruce Arena’s pre-match quote – “Common sense would tell you our approach is certainly different. We don’t need to score goals. They do.” – look all that great. And when the time came for them to look for a tactical plan B, they didn’t find it. The same issues that made the best regular-season team in MLS history vulnerable in last year’s playoffs were amplified.