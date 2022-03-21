Player of the Week

FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira named MLS Week 4 Player of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

A hat trick and assist just before going to represent the US men’s national team in World Cup qualifiers as Concacaf’s three automatic Qatar 2022 spots get locked in? That’ll earn you the Week 4 honor of MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire.

That player, of course, is FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira who scored three times within a 10-minute span to spark a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night. He also assisted fellow USMNT attacker Paul Arriola’s late goal that iced the match. 

Ferreira, the “smart choice” after a combined fan and media vote, is the ninth player in league history to score a hat trick in the span of 10 minutes or less. It’s the fastest hat trick in FC Dallas history.

The 21-year-old homegrown is playing as the No. 9 in new manager Nico Estevez's 4-3-3 formation. That role used to be occupied by USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi, who departed in the offseason via a club-record transfer to FC Augsburg of the German Bundesliga.

This past offseason, Ferreira re-signed with FCD as a Young Designated Player. He originally turned pro in 2016.

After the March international break, FC Dallas return to action April 2 when visiting an unbeaten Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field (3:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter).

The MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Player of the Week FC Dallas Jesus Ferreira

Related Stories

Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair named MLS Week 3 Player of the Week
New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan named MLS Week 2 Player of the Week
Hat trick hero! LAFC's Carlos Vela named MLS Week 1 Player of the Week
More News
More News
USMNT holding nerve as World Cup qualifying moment of truth looms
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT holding nerve as World Cup qualifying moment of truth looms
Big Canada impact? Evaluating MLS players' form for World Cup qualifiers
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Big Canada impact? Evaluating MLS players' form for World Cup qualifiers
USMNT's Aaronson, Dest ruled out for March World Cup Qualifying window
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

USMNT's Aaronson, Dest ruled out for March World Cup Qualifying window
Houston Dynamo FC sign forward Thiago on loan from Flamengo 
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo FC sign forward Thiago on loan from Flamengo 
Delantero de FC Dallas Jesús Ferreira nombrado Jugador de la Semana de la MLS presentado por Continental Tire correspondiente a la Semana 4

Delantero de FC Dallas Jesús Ferreira nombrado Jugador de la Semana de la MLS presentado por Continental Tire correspondiente a la Semana 4
FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira named MLS Week 4 Player of the Week
Player of the Week

FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira named MLS Week 4 Player of the Week
More News
Video
Video
Charlotte make history, LAFC ball out, Almada announces himself & MORE
26:06

Charlotte make history, LAFC ball out, Almada announces himself & MORE
Almada, Swiderski open their MLS accounts with stunners – Vote for Week 4's Goal of the Week!
1:44

Almada, Swiderski open their MLS accounts with stunners – Vote for Week 4's Goal of the Week!
Every Single Goal in Week 4!
19:20

Every Single Goal in Week 4!
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | March 20, 2022
4:14

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | March 20, 2022
More Video