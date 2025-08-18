Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 29

The stars shone bright during Matchday 29, scoring some bangers. Vote here for your AT&T Goal of the Matchday favorite.

Mark Delgado: The veteran midfielder got the party started for LAFC at Gillette Stadium, taking a settling first touch before unleashing a brilliant strike from the edge of the 18-yard box in a 2-0 win over the New England Revolution.

Alexey Miranchuk: The Russian midfielder is heating up for Atlanta United, making it six goals in his last eight matches across all competitions, with a curling, left-footed shot inside the far post in a 3-1 loss at the Colorado Rapids.

Lionel Messi: The GOAT returned from injury to deliver another golazo, moving atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race by slaloming through a pair of defenders and depositing a patented low strike from distance in Inter Miami’s 3-1 win over the visiting LA Galaxy.