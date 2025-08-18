Brian Gutiérrez caps wild Chicago Fire comeback | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The homegrown midfielder scored an 87th-minute golazo to cap a dramatic 3-2 comeback win at home that gave the Fire three massive points and earned Gutiérrez Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 29.

Trailing 2-1 midway through the second half, after taking an early lead through Hugo Cuypers, Chicago were in danger of dropping out of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs positioning in the Eastern Conference with a loss.

But Gregg Berhalter's side turned it around in style, first getting a 67th-minute equalizer from Philip Zinckernagel. The Danish All-Star then played provider 20 minutes later, setting up Gutiérrez's game-winning strike from distance.

"I just saw that there was space when Phil gave me the ball," Gutiérrez told reporters post-match. "I think my touch helped me a lot. I just didn't think twice about it and said, ‘Why not have a shot? Why not have a go?’ Thankfully, it went in.”

With Saturday's dramatic result, the Fire held firm to the final Wild Card spot in the East.

"This was an important victory for the club as our objective is to make the playoffs," Gutiérrez said.