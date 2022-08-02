Power Rankings: FC Dallas, Vancouver Whitecaps big movers after Week 23

Philadelphia are atop the Eastern Conference standings and with NYCFC stumbling out of the blocks without Taty Castellanos, it’s starting to seem like they’re going to stay there for the second time in three years. I think we can legitimately start asking if they’re going to give LAFC a run for their money down the stretch. They’re just three points behind right now and have the fewest losses (2) of any team in the league. That’s two fewer than LAFC and NYCFC. And it doesn’t really seem like we should be all that worried about their attack right now.