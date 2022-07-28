Orlando City to host 2022 US Open Cup final after dominating New York Red Bulls

Orlando City SC will host the 2022 US Open Cup final on Sept. 7 after beating the New York Red Bulls, 5-1, in Wednesday night’s first semifinal.

The other semifinal features Sporting Kansas City at USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC (10:30 pm ET | ESPN+), knowing a visit to Exploria Stadium awaits as the path toward silverware and a 2023 Concacaf Champions League spot continues.

Orlando City SC 5, New York Red Bulls 1

Orlando City SC became the first club to book a spot in the 2022 US Open Cup final, turning a 1-0 deficit into a commanding 5-1 semifinal victory over the New York Red Bulls at a rain-soaked Exploria Stadium.

The match got off to an inauspicious start for the Lions, as RBNY’s Lewis Morgan opened the scoring with a first-time golazo in first-half stoppage time to put the visitors in the driver’s seat after Patryk Klimala twice hit the woodwork.

But Orlando rattled off five unanswered goals after that, starting with a massive equalizer from Cesar Araújo just moments after Morgan’s opener, the first of two goals on the evening for the Uruguayan U22 Initiative midfielder.

The floodgates opened for the Lions in the second half as the rain started to fall, as Mauricio Pereyra started the onslaught with a goal just after the restart. Araújo, Facundo Torres and Benji Michel all found the scoresheet before full time to seal off the one-sided result before an 11,612-person crowd.

Goals

  • 45'+1' – RBNY – Lewis Morgan | WATCH
  • 45'+4' – ORL – Cesar Araujo | WATCH
  • 47' – ORL – Mauricio Pereyra | WATCH
  • 62' – ORL – Cesar Araujo | WATCH
  • 75' – ORL – Facundo Torres | WATCH
  • 83' – ORL – Benji Michel | WATCH

Lineups

Orlando City SC New York Red Bulls US Open Cup

