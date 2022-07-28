MLS MVP Power Rankings: Austin FC's Sebastian Driussi beginning to pull away

A crowded field has been whittled down and it will probably only get smaller from here on out. We’re all the way into “the not real MVP Power Rankings have the power to shift narratives on the actual MVP vote” territory now.

The last time we did this, all the way back in June , we had 15 players who received some form of a vote, even if that meant a few illegal write-ins here and there. And it could have been more. This time we had nine players receive votes for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award and have a relatively clear hierarchy.

Lucas Zelarayan, Columbus Crew (2 points)

Brandon Vazquez, FC Cincinnati (4 points)

Jose Cifuentes, LAFC (7 points)

Chicho Arango, LAFC ( 8 points)

Lucas Zelarayan has been a regular in this column for the last couple of years. He remains one of the better chance creators in the league, with 47 key passes, tied for the fourth-highest mark in MLS. And he’s delivered nine assists on the season, five of those primary. Add in five goals on the season for a resurgent Columbus Crew side and it’s understandable that he’d earn a vote.

Brandon Vazquez is almost held back by the fact that he has a fellow MVP candidate on his own team. It’s hard to give him a “most valuable” nod when he may not be the most critical FC Cincinnati player. But that doesn’t mean he’s been anything less than one of the best forwards in the league. Vazquez has 11 goals and four assists on the season and has played a major role in Cincy’s best season in club history. He may just even play a role on the US men’s national team World Cup squad at this rate.

Jose Cifuentes has shown up in the rankings for the entire season and somehow didn’t find his way on the roster for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. It’s a bummer. But at least he can get his recognition for helping lead LAFC’s midfield renaissance here. He’s done so much at an elite level this season that it’s hard to keep track of it all. Among MLS midfielders this year per FBref, he’s in the 90th percentile or higher in goals, assists, xG, xA, dribblers tackled, tackles in the attacking third, pressures in the attacking third, progressive carries, dribbles completed and even more categories that I’ve run out of room to list. There aren’t many, if any, better midfielders in the league.

