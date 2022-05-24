Power Rankings: Austin FC, Real Salt Lake ascend after Weeks 12 & 13

None of their new (old) signings are getting significant minutes yet, their best player ( Damir Kreilach ) has started three games, and they have a goal differential of negative three. Yes folks, of course, I’m talking about the team that’s sixth in the Supporters’ Shield standings, Real Salt Lake, a totally normal soccer team.

Look, why waste time trying to explain any of this when we can sit back and enjoy this. Don’t overthink it. Just take in the fact this team is on a home playoff game pace with wins against Seattle, New England, Nashville, LA, Austin and CF Montréal. American Soccer Analysis has them nestled between D.C. United and Chicago on expected goal differential so far this season, but let’s stop pretending things like math and science are real when it comes to this team. It’s way more fun if you do. And you know what, the math and science may come around on RSL sometime soon as their schedule gets far easier and they get healthier and their new signings come into the team. For now, just enjoy the ride.