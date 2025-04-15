Power Rankings: Columbus Crew & Vancouver Whitecaps surpass Inter Miami

The Columbus Crew got an outstanding goal from a center back, Vancouver Whitecaps FC took down one of Mexico’s biggest clubs and Lionel Messi went Super Saiyan mode for Inter Miami. It was truly a week unlike any other.
The ‘Caps knocked off Pumas in Mexico, then followed it up with one of the beatdowns of the MLS season against Austin. There's zero doubt about who the best team in the Western Conference is right now. They may be the unquestioned best team in MLS. And they’re doing it all without Ryan Gauld.
There are too many impressive things from last week to highlight in one blurb. We could focus on Brian White scoring four (4!) goals against Austin, or go with yet another Concacaf Champions Cup win in Mexico despite failing to grab a lead in the home leg, or we could note that they’re top of the league in points and expected goal differential. This is one of the best stretches we’ve seen in MLS. The ‘Caps are a wagon.
Previous: 5-1 win vs. ATX | Next: 4/19 at STL
No one tabbed Dániel Gazdag as the newest attacking DP in Columbus after Cucho’s departure, but here we are. The Crew sent a bunch of cash Philadelphia’s way, adding him to a side that hasn’t fallen off too much without their former star. Will he elevate the Columbus attack to its former level?
In the meantime, the Crew keep piling up points. They’re still undefeated after taking down St. Louis on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
Previous: 2-1 win at STL | Next: 4/19 vs. MIA
For a moment, it looked like those of us in the media would have to start working on our “What does another Concacaf Champions Cup exit mean for the Messi-era Miami legacy???” columns. You were all spared. At least for a little longer.
Miami somehow found a way back from a 2-0 deficit (even with the away-goals rule in effect) and stunned LAFC in a 3-2 aggregate win. The Herons are into the semifinals, where they’ll face surface-of-the-sun-hot Vancouver. Remember, they can keep getting away with it. They’re better and luckier than almost everyone they come across. And the main reason is a certain Argentine No. 10:
When Sunday's scoreless draw in Chicago rolled around, Miami seemed a little out of gas. But hey, they're still undefeated through eight games before this weekend's massive test against Columbus. That game will be held in nearby Cleveland at Huntington Bank Field.
Previous: 0-0 draw at CHI | Next: 4/19 at CLB
The Loons weren’t at their sharpest in a 0-0 draw at Toronto. They still grabbed a point to stay second behind Vancouver at the top of the West, despite being practically forced to have the ball more. Minnesota had 49.2% possession, well above their league-low average of 36.3%.
The underlying numbers love them, and they're seven games unbeaten, but how far can this counter-attacking style take them as opponents start to adjust?
Previous: 0-0 draw at TOR | Next: 4/19 vs. DAL
Cincy took care of business in a 1-0 win over D.C. United. That’s two straight 1-0 wins, three straight one-goal wins and four games undefeated. They’ve been professional since exiting Concacaf Champions Cup play. Oh, and Matt Miazga is back. There should be even more clean sheets in their future.
Previous: 1-0 win at DC | Next: 4/19 at CHI
Previous: 1-0 win at MTL | Next: 4/19 vs. SD
San Diego went to Colorado and came falling back down to Earth. The 3-2 defeat felt generous. In between beating up on some of the league’s best teams, the expansion side has shown a few flaws here and there.
Previous: 3-2 loss at COL | Next: 4/19 at CLT
The Union shipped Dániel Gazdag off to Columbus to start the week and ended it by getting shut out for the second straight match. The underlying numbers still love Philly, but that’s three games without a win, three goals in their last five games and a new gap to replace in attack. It’s fair to wonder what’s in store after their impressive start.
Previous: 1-0 loss at NYC | Next: 4/19 vs. ATL
After eliminating Columbus in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, it seemed like LAFC had started to work through some of their big-game issues. Then they took a 2-0 aggregate lead over Inter Miami at the start of their quarterfinal away leg, and it seemed like we might have to start considering them a genuine contender for a CCC title. Not quite.
LAFC allowed three unanswered goals, couldn't capitalize on further opportunities, and that was that. Does the game model limit them in these situations?
The good news? Back in the league, LAFC took care of business against San Jose. And despite an uneven start to the year, they're still seventh in the West.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. SJ | Next: 4/19 at POR
Sam Surridge rescued all three points for Nashville with a stoppage-time penalty. The winner could have come earlier than that, though. After conceding first against RSL, Nashville piled on chances en route to a 2-1 win. Nashville (yes, Nashville) lead the league in expected goals created through eight games, per American Soccer Analysis.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. RSL | Next: 4/19 at SEA
Make it back-to-back 0-0 draws for the Lions. They’re still third league-wide in goals scored with 15, but the likes of Martín Ojeda and Marco Pašalić have cooled off as of late.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. RBNY | Next: 4/19 at MTL
We may not see a more up-and-down stretch of form anywhere else this season. The Rapids followed up their 2-0 loss at Vancouver last week (zero shots on target) with an impressive 3-2 win over San Diego. The bad news is they’ve traded wins and losses over their last five games. Seems like Houston might be due for three points this weekend!
Previous: 3-2 win vs. SD | Next: 4/19 at HOU
Kevin Kelsy’s brace led the way for Portland in a hectic 4-2 win at Sporting KC. Kelsy, a former U22 Initiative striker for FC Cincinnati, is up to three goals in three starts this season.
The Timbers think the 20-year-old Venezuelan can become a star. If he does, it will be a major boost to a team that seems to be finding its footing. Portland have taken 11 points from their last five games.
Previous: 4-2 win at SKC | Next: 4/19 vs. LAFC
Chicago looked just fine in a 0-0 draw against Inter Miami. It’s never all that disappointing when you take a point off the Herons these days. And a club-record 62,358 fans showed up to Soldier Field to see a solid performance.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. MIA | Next: 4/19 vs. CIN
Austin's trip to Vancouver, uh, did not go well. At least Brad Stuver got a good story to tell:
Previous: 5-1 loss at VAN | Next: 4/19 vs. LA
After a 0-0 draw against Orlando, is it time to start worrying about DP forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting? He has one non-penalty goal on 10 shots through eight starts. On a related note, New York have been shut out three times this season.
Previous: 0-0 draw at ORL | Next: 4/19 vs. DC
Seattle scored early and put Dallas in a headlock en route to a much-needed 1-0 road win. It’s mostly good news for the Sounders. They hadn’t won in their previous four games and got DP attacker Pedro de la Vega back in the starting lineup. However, center back Jackson Ragen picked up a hamstring injury.
Nothing seems to come without caveats for Seattle these days.
Previous: 1-0 win at DAL | Next: 4/19 vs. NSH
Dallas put just one shot on frame in their 1-0 home loss to Seattle. Also, Petar Musa sprained his ankle. Not great!
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. SEA | Next: 4/19 at MIN
After going winless in three, NYCFC picked up arguably their most impressive result of the year. Alonso Martínez scored his fifth goal of the season as they beat the Union, 1-0, at Citi Field. You can’t help but wonder where this team would be if they had held onto late leads against Miami and Atlanta.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. PHI | Next: 4/19 at NE
The Quakes were off the pace against LAFC at BMO Stadium.
No one should doubt their attack; they’re second in the West in xG created. However, there's some concern about the goalkeeper spot. Daniel left early against LAFC after getting injured. As we saw last year, this team badly needs him healthy.
Previous: 2-1 loss at LAFC | Next: 4/19 vs. SKC
Another swing at a two-game winning streak, another miss for RSL. Maybe a new DP striker will join them soon?
Previous: 2-1 loss at NSH | Next: 4/19 vs. TOR
Atlanta are off to the worst eight-game start in club history. We'll let the MLS Wrap-Up crew take it away:
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. NE | Next: 4/19 at PHI
They still haven’t scored a goal (on their own) from open play, but it hasn’t mattered the last two weeks. Carles Gil converted a first-half penalty and the Revs held on the rest of the way as they won 1-0 in Atlanta. They’ve pulled themselves out of the Eastern Conference basement.
Previous: 1-0 win at ATL | Next: 4/19 vs. NYC
João Klauss broke his scoring drought, but the Crew were ultimately too much to handle. St. Louis have lost four in a row and are last in the West in goals scored (five).
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. CLB | Next: 4/19 vs. VAN
When you’re leading 1-0 and up a man on one of the league’s least in-form teams, you really should see out a win. Instead, Houston dropped points to the Galaxy despite LA picking up a red card 28 minutes in. The Dynamo are still looking for their second win of the season.
Previous: 1-1 draw at LA | Next: 4/19 vs. COL
Still no wins for Toronto, but their defense seems much improved. Draws against Vancouver, Miami and Minnesota look pretty good, all things considered.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. MIN | Next: 4/19 at RSL
The new-manager bounce faded away in a 4-2 loss to Portland. Sporting KC still have their work cut out for them.
Previous: 4-2 loss vs. POR | Next: 4/19 at SJ
D.C. United haven’t won since March 8. It’s their only win of the season and it came against Sporting KC. This is not going well.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. CIN | Next: 4/19 at RBNY
It didn’t go exactly as planned, but the Galaxy rescued a point against Houston despite going down a man and a goal inside 30 minutes. That point only does so much, though. They’re still winless this season.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. HOU | Next: 4/19 at ATX
Montréal finally returned home after a seven-game road trip. It didn’t help much. They created plenty of chances, but couldn’t get back in the game after going down 1-0 to Charlotte early. Still no wins and just two points for this squad.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. CLT | Next: 4/19 vs. ORL