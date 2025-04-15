Power Rankings: Columbus Crew & Vancouver Whitecaps surpass Inter Miami

The ‘Caps knocked off Pumas in Mexico, then followed it up with one of the beatdowns of the MLS season against Austin . There's zero doubt about who the best team in the Western Conference is right now. They may be the unquestioned best team in MLS. And they’re doing it all without Ryan Gauld .

There are too many impressive things from last week to highlight in one blurb. We could focus on Brian White scoring four (4!) goals against Austin, or go with yet another Concacaf Champions Cup win in Mexico despite failing to grab a lead in the home leg, or we could note that they’re top of the league in points and expected goal differential. This is one of the best stretches we’ve seen in MLS. The ‘Caps are a wagon.